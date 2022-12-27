BRATTLEBORO — A 37-year-old Brattleboro man is expected in court Wednesday in connection with numerous commercial burglaries around Brattleboro.
James R. Owens has been cited with nine counts of burglary, according to information from the Brattleboro Police Department.
Owens' arrest was a result of an investigation into a spate of commercial burglaries around town.
Owens is being held on $25,000 bond, pending arraignment.
The investigation is ongoing. It's unclear if other arrests will be made or charges filed in the other 61 burglaries.