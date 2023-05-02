BRATTLEBORO — A Brattleboro man will remain in prison after a judge ruled that the evidence against him for allegedly kidnapping a woman he knew at knifepoint last month was overwhelming.
Timothy St. Jean Jr., 39, was seeking to be released from prison on conditions, but Windham Superior Court Judge Katherine Hayes ruled that St. Jean has a lengthy criminal record and that the evidence against him for the April 3 incident was convincing.
The judge noted that St. Jean had forced the woman to drive from West Brattleboro to downtown Brattleboro, and she was restrained by St. Jean the whole time, with a knife against her leg.
Hayes said she had "great concerns" if St. Jean was released, and she said she would offer to order a mental health competency evaluation if so requested by his attorney.
But she noted that he seemed "to be communicating well" in court on Monday, and a competency exam only considers whether a person could participate in preparing his defense.
A neighbor of the woman who knew St. Jean said in court he would often make strange if delusional comments, claiming people were shooting at him, and she said that he told her he used drugs. What drugs, she said, she did not know.
St. Jean is charged with four felonies, two of which carry potential life sentences. They are aggravated domestic assault with a deadly weapon, armed robbery with a weapon, kidnapping with bodily injury and kidnapping during another crime. The last two charges carry the potential life sentences.
St. Jean's public defender, Daniel Stevens, said the victim in the case had initially told police that St. Jean "needs to go to the hospital" for psychiatric care, and he noted that when police stopped the woman's car, both she and St. Jean said they were seeking police help.
Windham County Deputy State's Attorney Dana Nevins said the woman was extremely fearful for her life, and he noted that on her recorded interviews with police "her fear is palpable."
The woman now believes that he should "go to jail for as long as possible," Stevens said, after talking with police and the victim's advocate with the state's attorney's office.
Stevens said he had been working to find housing for St. Jean if released, but that the only available place was too close to the victim's residence.
St. Jean is charged with pulling a knife on the woman and stealing $79 from her. Police later found $79 in cash, in the same denominations the woman described, on his person, court records stated.
Police said that St. Jean appeared to be under the influence of narcotics at the time.
Stevens asked that St. Jean be released and he undergo an intake interview at the Brattleboro Retreat for possible admission, and that he observe a strict curfew.
But the judge said that under a capital offense, the presumption is that he be held in jail. A pre-trial hearing will be held within 90 days, she added.