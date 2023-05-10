BRATTLEBORO — A local man will serve 90 days to five years in prison for felony drug charges and other crimes.
Trent Johnson, 33, of Brattleboro, pleaded guilty Monday to possession of a narcotic, possession of cocaine, possession of a weapon while committing a crime, unlawful trespass, possession of stolen property and violation of conditions of release.
“I really wish you the best of luck,” Judge Katherine Hayes told Johnson. “Take it a day at a time. Try to stay out of trouble while you’re in jail.”
In February 2023, Johnson was caught in possession of fentanyl. He violated conditions of release from October 2022 that prohibited him from being at the Brattleboro Transportation Center. He had been caught with stolen property in December 2020, October 2021 and February 2023.
The unlawful trespass charge involved entering the Transportation Center in March 2020. He previously had been given a no-trespass order.
In March and June 2020, police caught Johnson with cocaine. He had been carrying a handgun during one of the arrests.
Each side made concessions in the plea agreement, Deputy State’s Attorney Steven Brown said.
“The state agreed to a lower minimum sentence than what we really would like to have seen here in this case,” Brown said. “However, we recognize that these crimes were, in the state’s view, all either the product of substance use or directly related to substance use. Important for defendant in the negotiations was to have the opportunity to be released back into the community as soon as possible. Important from the state’s perspective was having a period of supervision.”
Stressing the gravity of the firearm possession charge, Brown said the U.S. Attorney’s Office took “a serious look at this case” but ultimately declined to prosecute.
Attorney Daniel Stevens of the Windham County Public Defender’s Office called the sentence Johnson’s “first real stint of incarceration.”
“He didn’t have any felonies on his record before this agreement,” Stevens said. “Now, he’s got a couple of felonies, and he’s going to be doing some time.”
If Johnson is committed to treatment, his mother said she would allow him to live with her.
“My plan is to try to go to rehab to go back to my mother’s house, get a job and then get stability,” said Johnson, who has encountered issues with staying housed in the past. “I was quite worried about myself. I’m doing well now, though, and I plan to be doing well in the future.”