BURLINGTON — A Brattleboro man, who officials say has a long history of ignoring court orders and police commands, was sentenced Friday to 41 months in federal prison for possession of a stolen firearm by a convicted felon.
Christian “Twin” Torruellas, 30, also will serve a three-year term of supervised release upon his discharge from prison, Chief Federal Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford said.
The U.S. Marshals Service in Vermont arrested Torruellas outside a Dunkin Donuts in Brattleboro in February 2021 after a short confrontation.
Torruellas has an earlier conviction for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm in February 2016 in New Jersey and was banned from having any firearms. He received a 42-month sentence in that case and was placed on supervised release for 3 years.
Torruellas was listed in court papers as a “Gang Associate/Member” and was told he would need to get drug and alcohol treatment and substance abuse testing when he was sent to federal prison for the 2016 gun case in New Jersey.
He violated the terms in that case and an arrest warrant was obtained on Oct. 6, 2020, Deputy U.S. Marshal David Rice said. Deputy marshals from Vermont spotted Torruellas driving in Brattleboro on Feb. 10, 2021.
Officers recovered a .38 caliber pistol from the floor of Torruellas’ car, Rice said. The gun had been reported stolen to the Barre Police in January 2021, records show.
The federal sentencing guidelines, which are advisory, suggested a penalty between 33 and 41 months for the Vermont case.
The prosecution said a 41-month prison term was proper and Crawford agreed the high end was appropriate.
Torruellas had “engaged in highly serious and dangerous conduct by violating the terms of his prior supervised release, possessing a firearm as a felon and attempting to evade apprehensions by members of the USMS,” the government said in a sentencing memo.
Defense lawyer Karen Shingler argued that she believed 30 months was more appropriate. She maintained the gun was unloaded at the time. She also said there was no evidence Torruellas either stole the gun or knew it was stolen.
She noted Torruellas is expected to get a 24-month consecutive sentence in New Jersey for violating the terms of his supervised release case in the first gun conviction.
Shinger said Torruellas had traveled back and forth to New Jersey, but there is no evidence that he was involved in drugs.
Torruellas grew up in a very tough neighborhood that was like the “Wild West” where shootings, stabbings and violence were normal. He had been stabbed and shot at while growing up, Shingler said in her sentencing memo.
She said during the arrest Torruellas reacted when he thought he was being accosted by unknown people brandishing firearms, not in uniform and driving unmarked vehicles.
Torruellas had been eluding police for four months because of a pending arrest warrant from New Jersey when arrested in Brattleboro in February 2021, records show. They noted Torruellas had violated multiple supervised release terms imposed for an earlier conviction for possessing a gun while a felon in New Jersey.
Investigators found incriminating evidence on his two cellphones during his Vermont arrest, including a Nov. 2, 2020 photograph that depicts a firearm, silencer and extended magazine, court records note. There was a second firearm picture from Jan. 1, 2021.
There also was a screenshot on his phone that stated, “You call it armed robbery. I call it people giving me gifts to celebrate my new gun,” from Feb. 2, 2021, court records said.
The prosecution maintained some of the text messages used slang for guns, including “strap” and “drill” and one thread was disturbing. “That thread also includes a reference to ‘the trenches’ which appears to reference warfare,” a court motion notes.
Torruellas was due to go on trial in U.S. District Court in Rutland in November 2022, but struck a last-minute plea deal.
Torruellas has been detained since February 2021 when then-Magistrate Judge John M. Conroy ruled the weight of the evidence against the Windham County man was strong and cited his past criminal history.
Conroy also noted Torruellas had both past criminal activity and prior violations while on probation, parole or supervised release. Conroy also said Torruellas lacked both stable employment and significant family or community ties to keep him in Vermont.
Torruellas received a 42-month prison sentence on Feb. 22, 2016 in New Jersey for being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He was released from prison June 26, 2019 and placed on 3 years of supervised release. He had compliance issues and was detained briefly and then released to home confinement. Torruellas failed to follow court-imposed rules and refused to meet with a probation officer to set up location monitoring, records show.
Rice from the marshals service determined the defendant was living in an apartment in Brattleboro, records show.
During surveillance in February 2021, Rice and others spotted Torruellas leaving the apartment and driving to a nearby Dunkin Donuts. While in the drive thru lane, authorities boxed in the rental car, court papers show. Torruellas attempted to flee by driving over a snowbank, but the sedan got stuck. Deputy marshals eventually had to user a Taser to stop Torruellas and to get him to comply with commands, records show.
Torruellas is well known to police in the Brattleboro and Keene, N.H. area. He and his twin brother, Christopher, who were both living in Jersey City, N.J. in October 2014, led Vermont State Police and New Hampshire police on a 19-mile chase, newspaper accounts note. A Vermont State Police cruiser was clipped during the chase, police said.
Spike stripes were deployed three times before the traffic stop was made in Westmoreland, N.H. Christopher was caught after a short foot chase, while Christian was arrested about 45 minutes later in a barn, police said.
Torruellas is facing at least seven violations of his supervised release conditions in New Jersey according to the charges filed in October 2020.
He was under orders to commit no new crimes, but Newark Police arrested him on charges of aggravated assault and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm in June 2020, records show. He first slapped his girlfriend when she would not go get his cigarettes and later she was woken up by Torruellas waving a black handgun and demanding she go get him cigarettes, court records show. Shell casings and a firearm were found at the residence, records show.
Torruellas also failed to make contact with his probation officer or secure employment, the arrest warrant said. He also changed his home address without notifying the probation office and told them he had no interest in having location monitoring that the court imposed on him, records show.
Torruellas also failed to tell probation that he was pulled over and drugs were found in his car and he was with two men – one of them having an extensive criminal record. The release conditions for Torruellas prohibit him from associating with known felons, the records note.