BRATTLEBORO — A 49-year-old former Brattleboro man was sentenced to an additional four to 10 years in jail for a 2021 assault and robbery at the Circle K convenience store on Canal Street.
Jose A. Ramirez was also sentenced for the nighttime burglary of an occupied Brattleboro home, where he had once worked as a cleaning person.
Ramirez had hidden a stick in his sleeve and pretended it was a weapon when he held up the Circle K. He stole cash, scratch lottery tickets and cigarettes.
"How old are you?" Windham Superior Court Judge Katherine Hayes asked Ramirez at one point during the Monday morning hearing.
"You're too old for this," the judge told him. "It's not really working for you," she said, and asked the man, who has a lengthy criminal record in both Vermont and Massachusetts, about his plans when he gets out of jail.
He plans to move to New Hampshire, he said, so he can be closer to his children in Keene, N.H.
Hayes said Ramirez's crimes were troubling because they were crimes of violence, and the Circle K robbery was violent.
Enhancement charges against Ramirez for being a habitual offender given his long felonious criminal record were dropped as part of the plea agreement, according to Windham County Deputy State's Attorney David Gartenstein. He said Ramirez has four prior felony convictions in Vermont, and multiple felony convictions in Massachusetts.
Dan Stevens, Ramirez' court-appointed attorney, said that Ramirez had been transferred multiple times within Vermont's different prisons during the past couple of years, making communication difficult. He said Ramirez was first held in Springfield, was transferred to Rutland, and then was moved to St. Albans "because they needed a barber," then to Newport, and now, back in Springfield. "He's isolated and frustrated," Stevens said.
At the time of the Circle K robbery, Ramirez was on furlough for another assault and robbery in Brattleboro -- the June 2010 robbery of the former Dottie's Discount Food on Flat Street. He had been sentenced to 20 years for that robbery.
Hayes sentenced Ramirez on Monday to an additional four to 10 years for the Circle K robbery and the home burglary. The earliest Ramirez could be released from prison is February 2026, although his sentence could reach to 2039.
Judge Hays noted there was a restitution order, but she noted that Ramirez had "no ability to pay" at the current time. Ramirez stole a bowl of quarters worth about $300 during the home burglary.
Ramirez, who described himself as homeless when he was arrested in 2010, has filed a post-conviction relief motion in Windham Superior Court in Newfane, challenging his earlier conviction.