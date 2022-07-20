BRATTLEBORO — A Brattleboro man who was convicted last year of drunk driving, fourth offense, while riding an electric scooter, was sentenced last week to nine days in jail.
Theodore Colehamer, 47, was sentenced to 12 to 18 months, with all of it suspended but nine days. He will be on probation for 12 months.
Colehamer was riding an electric scooter at the time of the April 2019 incident on Main Street in Brattleboro. An hour and a half after he was was first stopped by police, his blood alcohol content was .10, according to court documents. He was convicted last year after a two day trial.
His attorney, Dan Stevens of the Windham County public defender's office, called witnesses to the stand Friday afternoon to try to convince Windham Superior Court Judge Michael Kainen to give Colehamer a suspended sentence.
But while the witnesses gave accounts of the good deeds Colehamer regularly performed — helping a handicapped man, as well as local Afghan refugees and neighborhood children — his record, with numerous drunk driving convictions in Vermont and New York, and the mandatory minimum sentence of a fourth conviction, tipped the balance.
Colehamer told the judge he believed the motorized scooter was "a child's toy," and said that evening he was "trying to get rid of it" by taking it to a friend's house.
"It's a little kids' toy," he said, noting it wasn't appropriate for someone of his size.
"The last three and a half years, it's been killing me," he said. "I just want it to be over. Today's not the end of it."
Stevens had asked the judge to stay the sentence, since so many people depended on Colehamer in his neighborhood.
He noted that the Vermont Legislature has since changed the definition of what constitutes a motorized scooter, and under the new definition, Colehamer wouldn't have been violating the law.
But Windham County Deputy State's Attorney Steve Brown said that drunk driving is a serious offense, and had the potential to create havoc. Colehamer had received a three-to-five year sentence for his third drunk driving conviction in 2004. His other convictions in Vermont were in 1997 and 2000, with another in New York state.
Kainen ordered Colehamer to make plans to cover his responsibilities for the nine days he will be in jail.
"Good luck to you sir," Kainen said, and he thanked Stevens for bringing the witnesses.
