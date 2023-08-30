BERNARDSTON, Mass. — A Brattleboro man accused of trafficking in cocaine and fentanyl after he was arrested following a police chase on Interstate 91 is being held on a $10,000 cash bond in Massachusetts following his arraignment on Monday, Aug. 21.
According to court documents Lee Griffin, 41, with an address on Williston Street, was in a vehicle traveling north on the highway in Greenfield, Mass., which troopers with the Massachusetts State Police attempted to stop at just past 10 p.m. on Aug. 24.
The driver of the vehicle refused to stop, accelerating to more than 120 mph, with the occupants throwing hundreds of bags of suspected narcotics from the vehicle.
Spikes were used to deflate the vehicle's tires and the occupants abandoned the vehicle on the Bernardston offramp before fleeing into the woods, where all three were captured without incident.
Also arrested were Shawn Daley, 18, and a 17-year-old juvenile, both of Hartford, Conn.
All three have been charged with trafficking. Other charges include reckless endangerment to children and possession with intent to distribute.
Massachusetts State Police were assisted by members of the Bernardston Police, Greenfield Police K-9, and Northfield Police.
Troopers eventually collected 1,450 bags of drugs from the side of the road as well as a chunk of crack cocaine.
Griffin is expected back in court in Greenfield on Sept. 27 for a pretrial conference.