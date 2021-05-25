BRATTLEBORO — A 35-year-old man was arraigned Monday, accused of dragging a teenager off the street and into his High Street apartment, where he committed sexual assault.
According to an affidavit filed by Brattleboro Police Officer Bradley Penniman, Christopher Pond offered the teen a bottle of water on the evening of May 22. Instead, wrote Penniman, Pond grabbed the teen by the arm and committed sexual assault, including choking and pulling his victim's hair.
The alleged assault came to the attention of the police after the teen went to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries.
Pond was arraigned on charges of sexual assault and kidnapping. He pleaded not guilty and was ordered held without bail.
According to the affidavit, when the teen attempted to leave the room, Pond would not allow it. The teen described Pond's bedroom as "redneck" with flags and "little army hats." Pond also told his victim "this stays between us," states the affidavit.
During a search of Pond's apartment, officers found a blue hair tie, which the teen said he had taken.
In a supplemental affidavit, Brattleboro Police Det. Colby Kerylow wrote that Pond told him he "had been by himself most of the night" and that "he was having a hard time in life and had a bad day."
Pond denied that he had assaulted the teenager, stating "multiple times ... that he was having a rough night."
When asked again, Pond said "I have nothing else to say to what you're asking right now and I've never had unconsensual sex in my entirely life," wrote Kerylow.
If found guilty, Pond could be sentenced up to life in prison.