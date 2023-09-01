PUTNEY — Troopers with the Vermont State Police have officially identified one of the two suspects of the Exit 4 Sunoco armed robbery, which occurred at 11:30 p.m. on July 16.
According to information from the State Police, two men entered the store and displayed a firearm to the employee on shift. The two men left with money and items from the store.
Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation identified one of the two males involved in the robbery as Jonathan Holway, 29, of Brattleboro.
Holway, presently being held on similar charges at Southern State Correctional Center in Springfield, was issued a citation for armed robbery and aggravated assault on Sept. 1, 2023. He is scheduled to appear in Windham Criminal Court in Brattleboro on Oct. 17.
Holway was arrested on Aug. 22 at Green Mountain Apartments, 81 Landmark Hill Road, along with Cory Munger, 27, where they were apparently living with their girlfriends. Holway is also a suspect in two other armed robberies that took place in July — one in Keene, N.H., and one in West Chesterfield, N.H.
Vermont State Police are still seeking the identity of the second person involved in the Putney robbery. Contact VSP Westminster at 802-722-4600 with any information or provide an anonymous tip at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.