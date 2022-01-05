BRATTLEBORO — A 26-year-old Brattleboro man is in custody after police responded to a home on Cedar Street Wednesday morning for a report of a person threatening people with a firearm.
According to information from the Brattleboro Police Department, when officers arrived, they learned Dylan Baker had barricaded himself in the basement of the home. After making sure no one was in danger, police established a perimeter around the building and called in the help of mental health professionals.
About two hours after the incident began, Baker left the basement and was taken into custody without incident. He was cited with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is expected to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.
Police reported no injuries.
Anyone arrested or cited by the Brattleboro Police Department is presumed innocent until convicted of a crime in court.