BURLINGTON — A Brattleboro man, who officials say has a long history of ignoring court orders and police commands, has pleaded guilty to possession of a handgun by a convicted felon during his arrest outside a local Dunkin Donuts last year.
Christian “Twin” Torruellas, 30, had been eluding police for four months because of a pending arrest warrant from New Jersey when he was arrested in Brattleboro in February 2021, records show. They noted Torruellas had violated multiple supervised release terms imposed for an earlier conviction for possessing a gun while a felon in New Jersey.
Torruellas is listed in court papers as a “Gang Associate/Member” and was told he would need to get drug and alcohol treatment and substance abuse testing when he was sent to federal prison for the 2016 gun case in New Jersey.
Investigators found incriminating evidence on his two cellphones during his Vermont arrest, including a Nov. 2, 2020 photograph that depicts a firearm, silencer and extended magazine, court records note. There was a second firearm picture from Jan. 1, 2021.
There also was a screenshot on his phone that stated, “You call it armed robbery. I call it people giving me gifts to celebrate my new gun,” from Feb. 2, 2021, court records said.
The prosecution maintained some of the text messages used slang for guns, including “strap” and “drill” and one thread was disturbing. “That thread also includes a reference to ‘the trenches’ which appears to reference warfare,” a court motion notes.
Torruellas was due to go on trial in U.S. District Court in Rutland earlier this month, but he struck a last-minute plea deal that calls for a prison term between 30 and 41 months when sentenced in March, officials said.
Torruellas should get about 25 months of credit for his detention by the time he is sentenced.
Chief Federal Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford directed the U.S. Probation Office during the change of plea hearing held Nov. 4 in Burlington to prepare a pre-sentence investigation report. Crawford also ordered Torruellas to remain in custody at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans Town.
Torruellas has been detained since February 2021 when then-Magistrate Judge John M. Conroy ruled the weight of the evidence against the Windham County man was strong and cited his past criminal history. Conroy also noted Torruellas had both past criminal activity and prior violations while on probation, parole or supervised release. Conroy also said Torruellas lacked both stable employment and significant family or community ties to keep him in Vermont.
Torruellas received a 42-month prison sentence on Feb. 22, 2016 in New Jersey for being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He was released from prison June 26, 2019 and placed on three years of supervised release. He had compliance issues and was detained briefly and then released to home confinement. Torruellas failed to follow court-imposed rules and refused to meet with a probation officer to set up location monitoring, records show.
A federal arrest warrant was eventually issued on Oct. 6, 2020 and Torruellas continued to avoid authorities, but Deputy U.S. Marshal David Rice in Vermont determined the defendant was living in an apartment in Brattleboro, records show.
During surveillance in February 2021, Rice and others spotted Torruellas leaving the apartment and driving to a nearby Dunkin Donuts. While in the drive thru lane, authorities boxed in the rental car, court papers show. Torruellas attempted to flee by driving over a snowbank, but the sedan got stuck. Deputy marshals eventually had to user a Taser to stop Torruellas and to get him to comply with commands, records show.
When they dragged Torruellas from the car, a .38-caliber revolver was found on the floor by the driver’s seat, Rice said. Two cellphones also were seized, court records show.
Torruellas is well known to police in the Brattleboro and Keene, N.H. area. He and his twin brother, Christopher, who were both living in Jersey City, N.J. in October 2014, led Vermont State Police and New Hampshire police on a 19-mile chase, newspaper accounts note. A Vermont State Police cruiser was clipped during the chase, police said.
Spike stripes were deployed three times before the traffic stop was made in Westmoreland, N.H. Christopher was caught after a short foot chase, while Christian was arrested about 45 minutes later in a barn, police said.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregory Waples explained to Judge Crawford on Nov. 4 that the Vermont plea does not lock in whether the prison time would run concurrent or consecutive to any time Torruellas might get for the pending charge in New Jersey.
The plea agreement also says Torruellas will not be charged with any other crimes, including gun violations, that the government knows about, Crawford said in court.
Torruellas is facing at least seven violations of his supervised release conditions according to the charges filed in October 2020. He was under orders to commit no new crimes, but Newark Police arrested him on charges of aggravated assault and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm in June 2020, records show. He first slapped his girlfriend when she would not go get his cigarettes and later she was woken up by Torruellas waving a black handgun and demanding she go get him cigarettes, court records show. Shell casings and a firearm were found at the residence, records show.
Torruellas also failed to make contact with his probation officer or secure employment, the arrest warrant said. He also changed his home address without notifying the probation office and told them he had no interest in having location monitoring that the court imposed on him, records show.
Torruellas also failed to tell probation that he was pulled over and drugs were found in his car and he was with two men – one of them having an extensive criminal record. The release conditions for Torruellas prohibit him from associating with known felons, the records note.
The New Jersey case was ordered stayed until the Vermont case was resolved.
Torruellas had struck another plea deal in his Vermont case in January, but as he prepared to head to court, he asked the judge to replace veteran defense lawyer, William Kraham of Brattleboro, who was appointed by the court. Torruellas remained in prison as replacement counsel was found and the case dragged on. Now the plea deal has gone through with Burlington lawyer Karen Shingler.