BRATTLEBORO — A Brattleboro man has pleaded guilty to charges he financially and emotionally exploited his elderly grandparents, as well as a friend, in 2020.
William Therieau, 35, as part of a plea agreement agreed to make restitution both to his grandmother (his 87-year-old grandfather has since died), as well as to his former friend.
The restitution order calls for $7,290 to his grandmother and $15,900 to his friend.
As part of the agreement, Therieau pleaded guilty to amended charges of exploiting a vulnerable adult and grand larceny.
Under terms of the agreement, Therieau will serve 40 days in jail, with credit for 41 days already served and be placed on probation for five years.
He received a 12- to 18-month sentence, all of it suspended but 40 days, for elderly abuse, and a four to five-year sentence for grand larceny. Both sentences include a five-year probation period.
Therieau told Windham Superior Court Judge Katherine Hayes that alcohol and drug use were behind both crimes, and he admitted he had stolen the money from his friend and his grandparents. He also admitted he had physically abused his grandfather and threatened his grandmother.
According to court records, Therieau had started living with his grandparents at the start of 2020 to help take care of them, and the situation deteriorated to him threatening them, taking their car and money.
The former friend told the judge that she was concerned that he would "cause harm again."
"Guilty your honor," he said.
Therieau said he was living with his grandparents, and he "lost his ability to care. I intentionally took money and used it for myself," he said.
At one point, Therieau posed as an investment counselor, and his friend gave him most of her life savings, her family legacy, to invest. Instead, he used the money for himself, he said.
She questioned what would happen if Therieau quit working and was unable to make the weekly restitution payments.
"Financial crimes are violent," she told the judge during a victim impact statement. "They create great harm."
Therieau, who is employed at C&S Wholesale Grocers, said he will be able to pay back both amounts since he is employed and well paid. Therieau has agreed to pay $140 a week in restitution, or about $500 a month, until the money is restored.
"I'm making decent money and I'm trusted by them," he said, noting he was committed to "making people whole."
He said when he lived with his grandparents he was "in a state of addiction" using drugs and alcohol.
He said a friend saved him from an overdose in October 2021, and he said from that day forward he had gone "cold turkey."
As part of the restorative justice program, the judge reminded Therieau that he would have to agree to do counseling, which he agreed to do.
"I'm not trying to victimize myself," he said, noting he has been "clean and sober for a number of years." His grandfather had been his best friend, he said, and he apologized to his grandmother and his former friend for his actions.
"I will make this right," he said.
Therieau's attorney, Dan Stevens, said it was a "very high restitution order."
After he was sentenced, Windham County State's Attorney Tracy Shriver said that restitution was more important to the victims in the case than Therieau spending more time in jail.