BRATTLEBORO — A 20-year-old Brattleboro man pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl last year.
Jaydon Labbe, 20, was arrested in May after the teenager came forward to police. The teen also said that Labbe had taken videos of her naked after she was drunk and the videos ended up in the hands of fellow students and on the internet.
Labbe admitted to police that "not every sexual encounter was consensual" between himself and the teenager. Labbe told police he thought the girl was 17 years old. And at one point in the police interview, Labbe denied videotaping the girl, although he later admitted it.
At one point in his interview with police, he claimed he was the one who had been "raped."
Under terms of the plea agreement, Labbe will be sentenced to 70 days to 10 years in jail, and will serve the remainder of his earlier, eight to nine-year sentence involving his former girlfriend. As of Tuesday, Labbe had served 70 days in jail.
Despite the recommended 10-year sentence, Labbe is expected to be released as soon as the Department of Corrections finds him suitable housing, according to the plea agreement.
Labbe was on probation at the time of the alleged sexual assaults at his apartment for the aggravated domestic assault of a former girlfriend last year, where he allegedly threatened her with a gun and choked her.
Labbe, in a plea agreement reached between Windham County State's Attorney Tracy Shriver and his attorney, Janssen Willhoit admitted to the sex assault and related charges. He was not sentenced Tuesday, pending a pre-sentence investigation by the Department of Corrections.
The teenager described a confusing scene at Labbe's apartment involving several people, heavy drinking and videotaping.
Windham Superior Court Judge Katherine Hayes ordered a pre-sentence investigation of Labbe, which will include a "psycho-sexual" evaluation.
The plea agreement almost fell apart after the judge said she wasn't comfortable accepting the plea agreement and the recommended sentence without a pre-sentence investigation, since there were a lot of unknowns about Labbe.
"I'm not willing to do this without a PSI," she said.
That delayed the final decision by an hour or so Tuesday, with the judge finally ordering the pre-sentence report by the Department of Probation and Parole.
The victim in the case was in court and wanted to testify, Shriver told the judge, and the judge in turn wanted to know whether the teenager supported the plea agreement. But she left the courthouse without testifying.
Shriver said she supported the plea agreement because it was a quick resolution to the case, and would not require the teenager to testify during a trial or hearings.
According to the plea agreement, Labbe will be eligible for release way ahead of his serving his 10-year sentence for the sexual assault, and the eight to nine-year sentence for the assault of his former girlfriend, who told police that she was in fear for her life when Labbe threatened her with a handgun and took away her cell phone and wouldn't let her leave his apartment.
According to court documents, the girl told investigators she had gone to Labbe's apartment, and quickly got drunk. She said she had sex with Labbe because she was mad at her boyfriend, who was interested in another girl.
Labbe allegedly made a video of the girl later that evening after she had gotten sick on the alcohol and Labbe and a friend had put her in the shower to clean her off.
