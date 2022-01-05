BRATTLEBORO — A 26-year-old Brattleboro man is in custody after police responded to a home on Cedar Street Wednesday morning for a report of a person threatening people with a firearm.
According to information from the Brattleboro Police Department, when officers arrived, they learned Dylan Baker had barricaded himself in the basement of the home. After making sure no one was in danger, police established a perimeter around the building and called in the help of mental health professionals.
About two hours after the incident began, Baker left the basement and was taken into custody without incident.
Police reported no injuries.
During his arraignment on Wednesday afternoon, Baker pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated assault and one count of simple assault.
He was released with conditions, including that he not come into contact with three people and stay at least 300 feet away from them, their vehicles and their places of employment, as well as 118 Cedar St.
During his arraignment, Baker asked for permission to visit the residence with police to retrieve his belongings. He also expressed concern that his cat might not be in the building during his one-time visit.
Judge Michael Kainen assured Baker that he could work with his defense attorney and police to make sure he gets his cat.
Anyone arrested or cited by the Brattleboro Police Department is presumed innocent until convicted of a crime in court.