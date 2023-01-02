BRATTLEBORO — A 42-year-old Brattleboro man pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges of aggravated assault for a Christmas Day beating and assault of a friend.
Rocky Brogna is charged with assaulting a 31-year-old male who at the time was living at Brogna’s apartment at Great River Terrace on Putney Road, along with his girlfriend.
The victim said that in one of the assaults, James Owens, 37, of Brattleboro, assisted Brogna in dragging the man to the floor of the bathroom, where the two of them reportedly slammed the victim’s hand in the door more than 10 times while four other people pinned him down.
Owens was arrested two days after the attack and charged with more than nine burglaries and associated charges over the Christmas weekend. He is being investigated in connection with other recent burglaries in the Brattleboro area. He pleaded not guilty to the aggravated assault charge.
After the door incident, the victim said he fell asleep but woke up when Brogna sold some fentanyl to someone who came to his door. He said that Brogna then took some fentanyl himself.
Brogna then allegedly accused the victim of stealing his possessions, including heroin, and beat the man. He later hit him in the head with a fire extinguisher as he lay sleeping. The victim said Brogna only stopped beating him when the man’s girlfriend returned to the apartment on Christmas.
Brogna also threatened the man with a meat cleaver, and said he was going to slice off his head, court records state.
Police said the victim had a small cut on his neck, and that his hand and wrist were purplish and swollen. The victim called 911 at one point, and was being treated by emergency medical personnel outside of Hannaford’s when Brattleboro police first saw him. Police said he declined to be taken to the hospital.
Brogna told police that the victim had stolen drugs from him and that had prompted the disagreement, while the other man said that Brogna and his friends stole his children’s Christmas gifts and all his possessions, which were worth $2,000.
He said after he realized the gifts were gone, he fell back asleep until Brogna hit him with the fire extinguisher.
Brogna, after he was arrested by Brattleboro police, said that he was upset with the other man because some of his possessions were missing, including some heroin. He denied hitting the man and he said he tossed the fire extinguisher at him in frustration.
During his arraignment in Windham criminal court, Judge Jennifer Barrett released Brogna on conditions, as requested by Windham County Deputy State’s Attorney David Gartenstein.
Gartenstein said that Brogna is already facing many other charges in Windham County, with one charge almost ready for trial, and he expressed concern that Brogna would not return to court for the other charges.
The judge ordered Brogna not to use any illegal drugs and to stay away from the victim and his girlfriend. She also ordered him to undergo alcohol and drug screening.
Brogna’s attorney Hannah Clarisse of Brattleboro agreed to the conditions.
If convicted of the aggravated assault charge, Brogna could face up to 15 years in jail.