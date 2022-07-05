BRATTLEBORO — A Brattleboro man was ordered held for lack of $5,000 after he pleaded not guilty to charges he attacked a Brattleboro man in the head with a dog chain in revenge over an earlier dispute.
Garth Gilbeau, 24, was arrested June 25, five days after the late-night attack on Michael “Mica” Howe in the Downtown Transportation Center. He was arraigned earlier this week.
Howe ended up with several staples in his head injury and a broken jaw, according to the police affidavit.
When police asked Howe to rank the pain he was in on a scale of one to 10, with 10 being the most painful, Howe responded “more than a 10.”
Also charged in the assault on Howe was Daniel Baldwin-Page, 23, of Brattleboro, who allegedly helped ambush Howe in the transportation center, and later kicked Howe after Gilbeau had hit Howe repeatedly in the head with the dog chain. He was charged with being an accessory to the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Howe told police that there was a large heavy lock on the dog chain. Police said when they first responded to the transportation center in response to a 911 call, Howe was non-responsive.
Court records stated that Gilbeau lured Howe to the center with a request to buy marijuana from him. The two had grown up together, court documents stated.
Baldwin-Page told police that Gilbeau told him they could split $1,000 if they attacked Howe, calling it “a job.” And Baldwin-Page said that Howe had earlier “put out a hit’ on Gilbeau, leading to the late night confrontation.
Judge Michael Kainen ordered Baldwin-Page released on conditions, including that he have no contact with Howe. But Gilbeau was ordered held for lack of the cash bail, in part due to two violations of earlier conditions of release.
Gilbeau was also charged with resisting arrest, for verbally disagreeing with Brattleboro police who sought to arrest him on June 25, also at the transportation center.
If convicted of the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Gilbeau could face 15 years in jail. He is being held at the state prison in Springfield.