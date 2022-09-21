BRATTLEBORO — A local man will be eligible for a furlough program after serving 45 days in jail after pleading guilty to driving under the influence for a third time.
Jason Wendall LeClaire, 46, of Brattleboro, was sentenced to 45 days to eight months. He did not want probation or supervision nor treatment.
LeClaire “had his probation revoked on two occasions and he does not do well with some people,” Attorney Rick Ammons of the Windham County Public Defender’s Office said at the sentencing hearing last week in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division.
“We used to say when I was a kid, ‘He’s got a real spine,’ and that’s his nature,” Ammons said. “That’s his style. You can see a couple of [disorderly conduct charges].”
A third DUI normally is treated as a substance use issue, Judge Michael Kainen said.
“You’re basically looking for a straight up punitive hit,” he said. “And to me, it’s sort of almost wasted jail space. Well, it’s counterintuitive.”
After announcing the sentencing decision, Kainen said LeClaire will “have to toe the line and he’ll have to do that for the eight months.”
“I’m limiting his exposure,” Kainen said. “I’m not giving four years of probation. He’ll max his sentence in eight months.”
LeClaire was arrested on Route 5 in Brattleboro in August 2019. Previous convictions for DUI involved incidents in town in 2004 and 2006.
Ammons said said LeClaire is “a carpenter by trade. He’s been reluctant to take jobs, thinking that he might go to jail in the middle of a job, which would result in cutting short a client and then damaging his reputation locally. And so he’s wanted to take care of this business as soon as he could.”
Deputy State’s Attorney Steven Brown said LeClaire waited until minutes before a jury was selected for a trial to plead guilty. Brown requested a sentence of one to three years of probation with 90 days to serve in prison, and conditions that prohibit alcohol and require electronic monitoring.
Although Brown expressed frustration about not getting proper advance notice of the witness, a friend/former girlfriend testified that LeClaire has been sober since the last arrest and served in the military. Kainen said the state should have been given more notice, however, the alternative would be for him to continue the case for another date and add to the backlog of court cases.
The witness described LeClaire as “a great guy” and “hard worker.”
“He’s honest,” she said. “He’s my rock.”
LeClaire was pulled over for the last DUI not far from his home after an officer noticed a car light was out, Ammons said.
“He was stopped before he got home,” Ammons said. “He stopped in a safe spot after he saw the lights. There isn’t any evidence that he was driving in any reckless way or any way that would suggest impairment.”
Brown noted LeClaire’s record also includes charges for unlawful mischief, negligent operation and providing false information to police.
“The record establishes a defendant as engaged in a fairly steady criminal history starting in 2000,” Brown said.
Kainen said LeClaire likely had a buzz, rather than being incapacitated in the latest DUI. The judge credited him for taking responsibility by pleading guilty to the third DUI.
“I wish that I could impose a sentence that would have greater rehabilitation for him,” Kainen said. “In terms of specific and general deterrence, I have to think of the sense that at least in this situation, nobody reading the paper thinks, I can drive drunk a third time and get a light sentence. And at the same time, it needs to specifically apply to him as a sentence, and it will cause him not to want to do it again.”