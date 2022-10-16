BRATTLEBORO — A local man will serve 18 months to six years in prison for drug charges.
Daniel Silverman 51, of Brattleboro, pleaded not guilty to selling heroin and fentanyl, and possession of narcotics and cocaine. He was sentenced Wednesday in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division.
Silverman admitted he sold heroin to a confidential informant for $160 in Brattleboro in May 2019, sold heroin with a detectable amount of fentanyl for $200 to a confidential informant in March 2020, and possessed fentanyl and cocaine when a vehicle he was in was pulled over and he was searched in Brattleboro in August 2020. He faced a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison for selling fentanyl.
Deputy State’s Attorney Steve Brown said evidence does not indicate that Silverman is a high level dealer; like many people in the community, he was selling drugs to accommodate his own drug habit.
“He certainly was no kingpin,” Brown said, expressing hope that Silverman will get medical services.
Brown said the sentence reflects that Silverman sold drugs again after receiving court-ordered conditions forbidding him from doing so.
“Our client was very contrite,” said attorney Janssen Willhoit. “He was very honest that what he did was wrong.”
Silverman opted for a sentence without probation. He expressed concern about potentially violating probation if he was around people who were getting into trouble.
He will serve a minimum of 18 months subject to “earned time credit” or ETC. When offenders meet eligibility criteria, they earn a reduction of seven days on the minimum and maximum sentence for each month during which they adhere to the criteria, according to a description of the ETC program.
Silverman told the court he survived COVID-19 but his father died from the virus.
“I thought I was going to die,” he said, planning to get his booster shot before going to jail on Friday.
Willhoit noted Silverman was taking responsible actions before he left such as ensuring his dog would be cared for in his absence.
Judge Katherine Hayes told Silverman she’s worried about him and hopes to never see him in court again unless he’s helping someone else. She said she would regularly walk past his house on Elliot Street as part of her routine.
“I really hope you take advantage of an opportunity to stay clean and take advantage of some group programming that I believe is going to be available to you in the facility,” Hayes said. “There are a lot of very decent people in the facility who are struggling with the same issues you are.”
Hayes called the offenses “so serious.”
“We’ve had so many deaths from this disease,” she said. “I know you are a sufferer but you must have seen people you know die in the last three years, using heroin, and we have to take this seriously. It’s just tragic.”