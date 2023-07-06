BRATTLEBORO — A local man who threatened to use a loaded gun against family members reached a plea agreement with the state.
Dylan Baker of Brattleboro pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment Monday in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division.
According to the plea agreement, Baker engaged in reckless conduct that might have placed another person in danger of death or serious bodily injury in his family's Cedar Street home in Brattleboro on or about Jan. 4, 2022. If he successfully completes two years of probation as part of a deferred sentence, the conviction will no longer be on his criminal record.
"It was a long time ago," Baker said, as the facts of the case were read by Judge Katherine Hayes.
Baker was 26 years old at the time of the incident. According to information from the Brattleboro Police Department, when officers arrived, they learned Baker had barricaded himself in the basement of the home. After making sure no one was in danger, police established a perimeter around the building and called in the help of mental health professionals.
About two hours after the incident began, Baker left the basement and was taken into custody without incident. Police reported no injuries.
During his arraignment last year, Baker pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of simple assault, attempted by menace.
Deputy State's Attorney David Gartenstein said Baker's family members have been engaged with the State's Attorney's Office and are in favor of proceeding with the plea agreement.
"We hope that the defendant uses this time to address the things that led to this point so we don't see it again," Gartenstein said.
Attorney Daniel Stevens of the Windham County Public Defender's Officer said Baker is going to use the time on probation to address issues.
"I think he would acknowledge he did not act how a person should act that night," Stevens said. "He's getting into his late 20s. And this is really all that's on his record. Hopefully it'll be off his record in two years. We don't do deferreds [sentences] lightly because they can set people up to fail. But we're not setting Dylan up to fail. I think he's going to succeed."
Baker described the incident as "an unfortunate circumstance" and one that would not occur again.
"It sounded like you were in a very dark place that day," Hayes said. "I hope you can work with your probation officer and whoever else is helping you out, regarding therapy and ongoing treatment to make sure that this does not happen again."
According to an affidavit filed with the court, witnesses said Baker was acting strangely, “wet from his knees to his armpits” and trying to find his keys, walking up and down the stairs from the basement “making no sense when he talked.” Witnesses also reported the sounds of things being smashed while Baker was in the basement, before he came upstairs and ripped out the basement door.
A witness told police they assumed Baker was either on drugs or alcohol. It was then that the witness realized Baker had cut himself and was bleeding profusely.
They eventually got him to go to the hospital, after which, Baker returned around 5 p.m.
“[H]e was very upset,” states the affidavit. “Baker went downstairs and kept yelling up at them, calling them names and telling them to come down stairs and he would shoot them.”
One of the witnesses also told police that Baker was sending texts, none of them threatening, though some “just really disgusting.”
After he threatened the witnesses with a gun, one of them called police. After Baker was taken into custody, police found in the basement a .22 caliber pistol with a round in the chamber.