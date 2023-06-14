BRATTLEBORO — A local man will be spending time in jail after pleading guilty to assault and other charges.
Jesse Forrett, 32, of Brattleboro is expected to serve one year and six months to five years and six months in prison. Judge Katherine Hayes accepted the plea agreement during a hearing Monday in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division.
Forrett pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated domestic assault, assault on a law enforcement officer, violation of conditions of release, unlawful trespass and resisting arrest. In addition to jail time, he will pay $1,223 in fines and surcharges.
Forrett caused bodily harm to a family or household member in April after being previously convicted of aggravated domestic assault in June 2019, according to the agreement. He faced as many as 15 years of imprisonment for the offense.
The victim told Brattleboro Police that Forrett sprayed her with pepper spray after becoming agitated with one of her children, states a police affidavit.
Forrett also caused bodily harm to a police officer that same day in April, according to the agreement. He faced as many as two years of imprisonment for the offense.
Forrett had attempted to spray officers with pepper spray during the encounter, according to the affidavit. One officer reported having difficulties breathing while running through the spray.
In February and March, Forrett violated a court-ordered conditions pertaining to contacting or harassing people involved in incidents prompting earlier charges. He admitted to kicking the door in at a victim’s apartment in March and entering the residence.
“She was so afraid that she tried to escape out a window,” Hayes said, reading nearly verbatim from the agreement.
The following day, Forrett entered the apartment without permission when the victim was not home. A few days later, he went into the residence and hurt the victim with pepper spray.
Forrett resisted arrest in November. A Brattleboro police officer told him of a warrant for his arrest and he ran away then continued to try to resist after being caught, Hayes said.
An embezzlement charge was dropped as part of the plea agreement. He had been accused of stealing money from the Comfort Inn in Brattleboro in June.
Deputy State’s Attorney Dana Nevins said the agreement came about after “some negotiation.” Several defense attorneys were involved in the process.
“The sentence structure is exceedingly fair for the charges he’s pleading guilty to,” Nevins said. “We hope that Mr. Forrett takes advantage of some of the treatment opportunities that he will be afforded.”
In the future, Forrett could be charged as a habitual offender and face an enhanced sentence due to his prior convictions. Nevins said there is “now a pretty clear record of him violating this court’s order.”
“I don’t think a future court will look favorably upon that,” Nevins said. “So we hope this is a wake up call.”
Hayes called the agreement “fair.”
”I don’t know if it’s exceedingly fair,” she said. “I’m not sure what that would be but I think it is fair, and I really, really hope, as Mr. Nevins does, that we will not see recurrence, we won’t see Mr. Forrett doing stuff like this again, and that he can stay out of trouble and move on.”