BRATTLEBORO — Two law enforcement agencies responded to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, which was put on temporary lockdown on Saturday night, to deal with "a violent situation."
Brattleboro Police Chief Norma Hardy said police received a report of a suicidal male in the hospital parking lot possibly in possession of a gun. The hospital was put on lockdown until the Brattleboro Police Department and the Vermont State Police ensured there was no danger to hospital staff or patients.
Gina Pattison, director of development and marketing at BMH, said the hospital had to go on lockdown for a brief period of time due to "a violent situation."
"The BMH staff in partnership with the Brattleboro Police Department resolved the situation peacefully and without incident," Pattison said. "All staff and visitors are safe."
Hardy said the male was reported to have left the area and the lockdown was lifted.