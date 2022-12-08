BRATTLEBORO — Southeast Vermont Transit is exploring the possibility of adding "micro transit" routes to help get people to their night shift jobs.
"Micro transit is Uber with a van," Randy Schoonmaker, CEO of Southeast Vermont Transit, said at the Brattleboro Select Board meeting Tuesday. "The state of Vermont had commissioned 12 micro transit studies around the state."
SEVT runs the Moover buses and recently completed a similar study in Windsor, resulting in a two-year pilot program. Now, the group is collaborating with Brattleboro Development Credit Corporation and businesses to figure out the needs in Brattleboro.
Schoonmaker said he will soon launch a public input phase. He anticipates the most likely time slot will be for 5 to 11:30 p.m.
A BDCC study emphasized the need for help getting second shift workers to their job, Schoonmaker said. And he would eventually like to offer transportation for third shifts.
"We're about a year away from that," he said. "We'll bite off this project first."
Schoonmaker said the free micro transit service would give people rides in a vehicle seating six people with two wheelchair spaces, all-wheel drive and snow tires. He expects the study to conclude in the late winter in time for an annual grant application cycle his group goes through.
If the Vermont Agency of Transportation does not financially support the effort, Schoonmaker said he will be talking with the Select Board about the prospect.
"We'll know in late June if it's funded," he said.
He anticipates the service could begin in the fall or early winter of next year.
Schoonmaker also reported that ridership on the Red, White and Blue lines in Brattleboro has increased by 63 percent over the last year.
"They are some of the only routes in the state that are higher than pre-pandemic levels," he said. "I have people from the state calling me, asking what's going on down here for riders. It's wonderful the support we have from the community and the riders. It's phenomenal."
Select Board member Elizabeth McLoughlin called the later bus hours being studied "exactly what I was hoping for last year when you spoke to us."
"I'm thrilled with that," she said. "That's really great."
Select Board Chairman Ian Goodnow said he appreciates how the SEVT seeks public feedback on its bus systems.
"You provide a critical service for our community," he said. "I wish you the best of luck with your micro transit application. I think that would be really wonderful for the town."
Schoonmaker expressed thanks for Brattleboro's annual $50,000 allocation and the responsiveness from town staff.