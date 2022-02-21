BRATTLEBORO — Kurt Daims wasn’t all that interested in being the next town moderator.
“I don’t want that job except that I think that RTM is in danger of becoming moot,” he said, referring to Representative Town Meeting.
Daims, who is executive director of Brattleboro Common Sense (BCS) and Town Meeting member since 2008 (except in 2019), is running against David Gartenstein, a deputy state’s attorney who has served on several local boards, in the March 1 election. BCS promotes democracy, Brattleboro and progressive causes.
Daims said he knows Robert’s Rules of Order “probably pretty much as well as anyone else.”
“I’ve made lots and lots of proposals,” he said. “Many of them have been approved and I’ve got a longstanding appreciation of RTM so that shows that I’ve got the right motivations and so forth.”
Having run BCS meetings, Daims said he’s never been accused of being an overpowering moderator. Instead, people have told him he might be a little too easygoing.
“I really think what makes me good is my experience in family life as a kid,” he said, remembering mediating conversations between his parents who would argue after watching a movie. “It was great. It was a good thing.”
Daims believes his skill for mediation of good discourse and knowledge of the procedural rules can help “create a good conversation” at the meeting. He suggested the possibility of using a pinwheel to determine at random who will speak next.
Running the meeting online via teleconferencing software is a concern for Daims.
“I see it’s difficult,” he said. “I don’t agree with the way they’ve been doing it, you know, keeping everybody muted, because in real life meetings, people aren’t muted.”
If there’s too much background noise, he said, everyone will need to be muted.
Daims said he’s consulting with the Vermont Department of Health to see if the meeting can break out into spaced out pods, like they did in schools, to host an in-person meeting next year or possibly this year in a big space such as a school gymnasium or the former Home Depot building.
Daims resigned from the RTM Steering Committee, which formed at last year’s meeting to make it more efficient and effective. He said after a year of work, its “big proposal” is to pay for lunch for Town Meeting members. Expressing disappointment over the committee’s decision not to recommend town charter amendments, he feels the committee is mostly interested in making the meeting less work but not better.
Over the years, Daims has become upset by what he sees as those with the majority opinion not listening to those in the minority. Examples he cited include Trump supporters and Planned Parenthood protesters, who both experienced counter protests downtown.
“It’s a sign that our greater society here in Brattleboro needs to keep an eye on itself because the majority is becoming tyrannical over the minority,” he said. “And the Republicans, the Trumpers, the churchgoers and the right to lifers don’t have a chance to speak.”
BCS and other community members are working on having forums about the quality of debate, to include students from Thomas Aquinas College who protest Planned Parenthood and secular liberals.
Daims said some Town Meeting members see RTM as a way “to help the Select Board,” as articles are warned by the board and include budgetary items it develops with town staff to present. RTM was “created to replace regular direct democracy,” he said, adding that the charter says it’s meant to serve as “a guiding body for the town and a source of ideas, proposals and commentary.”
Daims said his opponent in the race, Gartenstein, “has not shown any interest in RTM in 10 years, and that’s a fact.” Gartenstein said for the better part of two decades, he has been part of town government, serving six years on Select Board, three years on each of the elementary school and high school boards, and nine years on Development Review Board.
“I have comprehensive knowledge about how the town government works and I think I can offer way substantial background in moderating town meeting,” Gartenstein said.
Daims called the Select Board “a dominating influence” on the meeting.
“But over the last six or seven years, the Select Board has been more amenable to stepping down and not taking the lead so much,” he said. “They used to be up on an elevated platform and a couple people from BCS and I just negotiated with the Select Board to change that. And to institute the rule that when you speak, you have to stand and so forth. Because, you know, if they just talk like it’s their meeting, a lot of people, the newbies, really think that’s the way it’s supposed to be and then they don’t do their own thinking and they don’t do their own proposing.”
Several years ago, Daims had proposed providing the board with better compensation. He said over time, more people supported the idea, then raises were approved at last year’s meeting. He believes people are coming around to recognizing government work is difficult.
An educational booklet Daims proposed for Town Meeting members about municipal finances will be provided. He hopes a packet containing the town charter and rules of procedure also will be given out.
Daims also promoted the youth vote, a town charter change overwhelmingly supported by Brattleboro voters in 2019 and approved by the Legislature to allow 16- and 17-year-olds the ability to vote in Representative Town Meeting, and to run to be a Town Meeting member and Select Board member. However, the governor is anticipated to veto the measure.
Because of its nonprofit status, Daims said, BCS will not be endorsing him as a candidate. On Monday, the group will be hosting a meeting to discuss RTM. To join, email info@brattleborocommonsense.org.