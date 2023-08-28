BRATTLEBORO — A successful pitch from town staff resulted in adopting more modern financial and asset management software.
"Despite its forward-looking attitude, [Brattleboro] needed a system for asset management that did not rely on spreadsheets," OpenGov said in a recent news release. "It was in search of a platform that could streamline administrative tasks and foster a culture of enhanced reporting."
By using Cartegraph Asset Management, Brattleboro anticipates what OpenGov called "a paradigm shift in how it manages and maintains its infrastructure assets." The company said the software will provide "a robust foundation for better capital planning, focusing on preventative maintenance."
Back in June, the Select Board unanimously decided to go ahead with a contract with OpenGov. The town is set to pay $79,500 for an annual license and $273,160 for one-time professional services needed to configure and implement the software, even splitting the expenses between the general fund and utility fund.
At the board meeting, Finance Director Kim Frost estimated the yearly impact will offset about $35,000 to $40,000 and provide better projections for payroll. After the fiscal year 2024 budget process, she said, town staff and the board acknowledged the need for a new finance platform was "glaring."
Over several months, town staff reviewed different options for software. One of the crucial elements involved how it would align with town requirements, budgeting and technical infrastructure. Other important factors included user friendliness, integration capabilities, cyber security, citizen experience and ease of access to information.
Town staff said the financial software they had been using presented challenges including "inefficient processes, lack of transparency, disconnection from budgeting and difficulty in generating well-organized reports."
"OpenGov's financial and asset management approach provides a modern and integrated solution to streamline financial operations, increase efficiency, improve accuracy, and drive community engagement," they wrote.
Town staff anticipate that the public will be able to license dogs online, apply for a permit from the Planning Services Department, pay utility bills online and communicate with town staff through the utility customer portal. They described the software as being "designed with the user experience in mind, aiming to create a participatory approach to financial information and services."
Town staff and the public will have "easy access to transparent and up-to-date financial information," according to the memo. The software is expected to improve the town's ability to track expenditures, manage budgets and put together timely and accurate reports.
Reporting capabilities will provide the ability to identify cost-saving opportunities, track revenue streams and make data-driven decisions promoting the town's financial sustainability, according to the memo. Frost said the new software will be more likely to engage the public.
"The asset management capabilities would allow staff to focus on preventive maintenance to extend the lifespan of everything the Town owns," the memo states. "By analyzing data easily captured by field crews on mobile devices, the Town would be able to find maintenance efficiencies and shift from sometimes guessing about the least-cost option to making educated decisions. It would also allow staff to set maintenance goals and know when it is completing them in a way that can easily be shared with residents."
Eric Fahrenkopf, director of sales at OpenGov, told the board the company was founded with the goal of making government more efficient. The software is built specifically with different town departments in mind and continuously updated, and the company provides ongoing training.
Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Director Carol Lolatte said the new software comes at "a great time," given the generational improvements coming at Living Memorial Park and the need to replace aging infrastructure in the near future. Fire Chief Len Howard noted data will be more readily available, as his department is seeing an increase in requests for information while the town explores EMS options.
"For us, a lot of it is providing better customer service," Planning Director Sue Fillion said. "It really is about modernizing our system."
Assistant Town Manager Patrick Moreland said the new software has greater functionality and will save town staff time in chasing down information. Thousands of public sector organizations use OpenGov to "revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government," according to the news release.
The software is expected to be implemented in time for the upcoming budget season. Frost said the hope is go live in November.
"We are in the process of updating our Chart of Accounts to reflect the new platform that is OpenGov," Frost said in an email response Monday. "This is an arduous task as you can imagine. Staff and OpenGov staff are pouring through every line item to convert it to the new structure. We are very close to being done with this process."
Training is underway. Through the implementation process, Frost said, staff can already point out efficiencies within the new software.
"One example is being able to cut down on using actual paper," she said. "With the OpenGov software, we will be able to scan all documents into the software for every department to view."