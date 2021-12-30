BRATTLEBORO — The Select Board has discussed the prospect of encouraging venues to require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 in the town's masking rule, but board members don't believe it has much traction.
Board member Daniel Quipp mentioned he would like to insert language into the town's indoor masking rule that would at least encourage venues to require proof of vaccination. The idea came up at last Tuesday's meeting when the board decided to require venues to get proof of vaccination from performers who would be unmasked.
Board member Tim Wessel said it "didn't pick up any support by other board members, as I recall."
Some restaurants and venues in Brattleboro already screen their customers, Select Board Chairwoman Elizabeth McLoughlin said Thursday.
"I rarely like to speak for my colleagues, but I think we applaud those businesses that do that, while at the same time we would be reticent to require such a thing for all businesses," she said. "That being said, I stand by what I said when it was last discussed, in that we will have to see where things stand after Christmas with the virus all around us, and what public health protections would be appropriate."
Select Board Vice Chairman Ian Goodnow, who fielded a couple of phone calls about the issue in which he explained the context of the discussion, said last Tuesday's conversation was about complying with the Legislature's requirement for reapproving local mask mandates at certain deadlines.
"The board discussing vaccinations and masking in our community, while topical, was not the thrust of the meeting," Goodnow said Thursday. "And so I think that while I appreciate Daniel's energy in encouraging vaccinations, as I do as well, it's not really something before the board."
Quipp said he "would love to see places such as restaurants, bars and gyms voluntarily choose to require proof of vaccination."
"The Colonial pool already requires it, as does The Marina and The Flamingo Diner," he said Thursday. "It's a pretty common sense measure that would reduce the risk to customers and staff alike as it's pretty hard to eat, drink or work out when wearing a mask."
Quipp said when Burlington adopted its mask mandate, it created an exception for people inside food and beverage establishments, bars and gyms actively screening and limiting entry to individuals providing proof of vaccination against COVID-19.
"At this time, I'd rather those kinds of establishments choose to do this rather than be mandated to," Quipp said. "For places that are ticketed or have front-of-house staff it would be easier, but for others that are more casual it would be a challenge."
Acknowledging the limits of encouraging rather than requiring proof of vaccination, Quipp said he may broach the subject again when the board revisits the masking rule, "but for now we will wait and see."
"The vast majority of places and people in Brattleboro are doing their best to get through this pandemic safely and I am grateful for their efforts," he said.
At the meeting, board member Jessica Gelter said the rule for performers applies to any establishment and requiring vaccinations would really "limit how people can participate in the community."
"I'm not for it," she said.
On Thursday, Gelter said she knows distancing and masking go a long way in keeping places safe, "so to me, it just seemed like an exclusive sort of move to require every business to require vaccinations."
"Maybe there's some happy medium but I think it's valuable to acknowledge the strategies that are working, make sure those are in place, then let businesses serve their community in the best ways they see fit," she said, adding that she thinks it's important people who can't get vaccinated and don't want to are still considered part of the community.
Gelter said she received some emails from businesses who told her requiring proof of vaccination didn't seem right for them and would impose a big burden. Goodnow and Quipp noted there's a big question as to whether the town actually has any authority in this area.
Gov. Phil Scott permitted the Legislature to have a special session in November to come up with legislation allowing municipalities to adopt mask mandates.
"I don’t believe the statute grants explicit authority for municipalities to (mandate proof of vaccination at establishments). However, under the law passed during the special session, Burlington took the approach of requiring masks, unless the entity requires vaccination, which seems to be a workable solution," said Jason Maulucci, press secretary for the governor.
Municipalities were required by the law to review the rule in at least 45 days after adoption, and then at least every 30 days after. The Brattleboro Select Board will discuss its masking rule at its Jan. 18 meeting.
Because of community outreach on the discussion last Tuesday, Gelter anticipates the topic could come up as well.
Greg Lesch, executive director at Brattleboro Area Chamber of Commerce, said he hasn't heard anything from business owners on the subject but he understands the perspectives: some people want to get the virus under control and others are tired of it.
Town Manager Peter Elwell said he hasn't received any correspondence asking or raising concerns about the issue. At the meeting, he explained how the mask mandate doesn't have any penalties but enforcement occurs by town staff visiting establishments.
"We don't get a lot of follow up on the places that we receive complaints about," he said. "So far, I'm cautiously saying that I think it has been successful."