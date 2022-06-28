BRATTLEBORO — Although the town is all ready to contract with another ambulance service, it would like to have an additional mutual aid partner in Rescue Inc.

Since contract disputes drove the town and Rescue to split, the two have discussed the potential. In a letter to Rescue Chief of Operations Drew Hazelton and the Rescue board of trustees after a June 6 meeting with town officials and the Rescue board regarding potential mutual aid for EMS, Brattleboro Interim Town Manager Patrick Moreland said the town “appreciates the many years of excellent service Rescue Inc. has provided to Brattleboro and wishes continued award-winning success for Rescue Inc.’s service to other communities in our region.”

“We look forward to rebuilding a healthy working relationship between the two entities towards our shared goal of maintaining the health and safety of the people we serve,” Moreland wrote in a letter obtained by the Reformer and confirmed by Moreland to be sent late last week. “Other organizations who will engage in EMS mutual aid with the town of Brattleboro provide the service without charge. However, we are open to negotiating a price for EMS mutual aid from Rescue Inc. based upon a reasonable fee per incident from the town on top of what Rescue Inc. might bill the patient or the patient’s insurance.”

In April, Brattleboro announced it would no longer be contracting with Rescue Inc. After the June 6 meeting with town officials on mutual aid, Rescue’s board of trustees issued a statement saying Rescue feels it has been disparaged during the fallout, and the groups had “a very frank conversation about the damaged nature” of their relationship.

The town has not received a response to Moreland’s letter yet. He emphasized that the letter was only sent out late last week.

Rescue had not received the letter as of about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Rescue Board Chairwoman Kathy Hege said in an email response to the Reformer.

“As usual, the town of Brattleboro has released communication to the press prior to allowing us the courtesy of receiving said information before it is made public,” Hege said. “Needless to say, the board doesn’t even know about this letter much less having had an opportunity to discuss its content.”

Hege said with the July 4 holiday coming up fast and numerous board and staff members busy, there’s no opportunity for a meeting or any comment before July 7.

“I am deeply disappointed by this recurrent lack of respect being shown to Rescue Inc. once again,” she said.

Starting Friday, the Brattleboro Fire Department will begin to partner with Golden Cross Ambulance of Claremont, N.H. They will have three ambulances and personnel from both groups.

Moreland described the response model being “much like our current system, where BFD staff and engines are first responders and at times first on the scene to EMS calls.” He noted the Fire Department has been working with its staff to achieve emergency medical technician, advanced EMT and paramedic training, and will be encouraging staff to achieve such certifications with “generous incentives.”

The Fire Department currently has one paramedic, five advanced EMTS and 16 EMTs on staff.

“This system can respond to multiple incidents at once,” Moreland said, showing how two engines can supplement the three ambulances for patient transport. “Town staff and BFD leadership believe that this level of response will be more than sufficient to serve the EMS needs of this community, and when compared to similar sized towns and even some larger towns, this plan is robust.”

Moreland said the town is requesting Rescue’s willingness to respond to a mass casualty event in Brattleboro, such as a multivehicle crash, and operate at the scene under direction from the Fire Department or Golden Cross and in collaboration with the town’s other mutual aid partners, and accept mutual aid support from Brattleboro in the case of a nearby mass casualty event. The town also wants Rescue to respond to an EMS mutual aid call from Brattleboro if there are ever more than four simultaneous emergency calls within an hour in town, and to accept similar support from Brattleboro if it is ever needed to “expedite response time or ensure coverage.”

Both situations are unlikely to occur, Moreland said, but a mutual aid agreement between the two parties “could give everyone additional peace of mind on both sides of the partnership.”

According to the letter, Brattleboro has secured commitments for EMS mutual aid with the Keene, N.H., Fire Department; Diluzio Ambulance; Greenfield, Mass., Fire Department; Deerfield Valley Rescue; Swanzey, N.H., Fire Department; Northfield, Mass., Ambulance; Golden Cross in Westminster; Winchester, N.H., Ambulance; Turner Falls, Mass., Ambulance; and Springfield Fire Department.

Moreland said the town would like to add Rescue to the list.

“A major element of EMS Mutual Aid is the idea that not all circumstances can be foreseen or planned for,” he wrote. “These large-scale emergencies call for all hands-on deck. An agreement to provide reciprocal EMS Mutual Aid would be a manifestation of both our institutions’ commitment to public safety and the well-being of the people of our region. We know for both of our institutions that our community’s safety is paramount.”