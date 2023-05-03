BRATTLEBORO — A plan has been approved to get into the nitty gritty details of long-term options for providing emergency medical services in the community.
“Our hope was to lay this all out so people know what to expect and when to expect it, and also to know when to be part of the learning process along with the staff, the Select Board and the public,” Town Manager John Potter said at a meeting Tuesday where the schedule was given the go-ahead.
Town staff intend to listen and take feedback throughout the process, which includes formal presentations at upcoming board meetings. The project comes about after Brattleboro ended its 56-year relationship with Rescue Inc. over contract disputes and partnered its fire department with Golden Cross Ambulance for EMS.
In March, the Select Board directed town staff to look at different options. One would be run by the town, whereas others would include a third party.
Looking at the municipal option, town staff will provide information on potential revenues at the May 16 meeting, then analyze start-up expenses at the June 20 meeting. They’ll go over the various operating models at the July 18 meeting.
For the contracted EMS option, they’ll share a proposed request for an information document seeking what the town will need from providers for a request for proposals (RFP) on May 16. The goal is to publish the request for information on June 1 then discuss the responses at the July 18 meeting.
Town staff would take feedback from the board and community in hopes of publishing the RFP on Aug. 1, Potter said. They’d compare options at the Sept. 5 meeting.
A public forum is scheduled for Sept. 12. Potter described the event as “a working session” with the public to go over all the alternatives before the board decides what to do on Sept. 19.
Planning will include budgeting for the next fiscal year and other approvals that may be needed at annual Representative Town Meeting in March.
Board member Elizabeth McLoughlin said the plan “shows transparency with the public and a methodical, realistic program for evaluation.”
“I like the way it’s laid out,” Board Vice Chairman Franz Reichsman said. “I think it’s a good timeframe.”
Reichsman stressed the importance of soliciting input, including outside of board meetings. Town staff plan to engage with residents via social media and other means of communication.
“It’s been well documented that EMS providers around the state are having real challenges surviving,” said Kate O’Connor, former board member. “I know the Legislature is looking at it.”
O’Connor asked if the board would be willing to have providers or experts discuss difficulties. She said she doesn’t “think we should operate as if there’s a bubble over our town.”
Board member Daniel Quipp said he would want to hear about challenges from private providers and municipal services.
“If we’re going to learn,” he said, “I think we should learn from the whole cohort of providers.”
Dora Bouboulis, former board member, urged the board to consider long-term economic forecasts.
“It’s a good point,” Potter said. “We want to do a full risk analysis for you.”
At Representative Town Meeting, the FY24 budget was amended to add $350,000. David Levenbach of District 3 suggested the money could cover hiring firefighters, as the need has been conveyed in a town-commissioned report by AP Triton regarding EMS options and by Fire Chief Len Howard in public meetings. Previously, the board decided to dedicate the same amount from federal American Rescue Act Plan funds to the hires.
Potter said two of three new firefighter positions have been filled, and the employees are expected to be fully trained by July 1. He anticipates another firefighter will be hired soon.
Matt Casabona, who has been with the department for nine years, was promoted to captain on Platoon 1. Potter congratulated him.
An open house at Central Fire Station will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 13.
Reichsman invited community members to attend his “office hours” at Brooks Memorial Library from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. He also will be at The Works Cafe from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday.
“This is an important opportunity for people to have input into important decisions in the next five months,” he said.