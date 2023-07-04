Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Weather held off on the morning of Tuesday, July 4, 2023, to allow people to enjoy the annual Fourth of July parade on Main Street and the 4-miler as part of Brattleboro Goes Fourth.

BRATTLEBORO — Fifty years ago, the weather forecast showed rain ahead of the July 4 parade.

“A downpour and gray skies threatened to postpone the day’s activities until the July 8 rain date,” states an article in the Reformer back then.

Organizers decided to go with forward with the celebration anyways and the rain held off. The event was deemed a big success.

The same could be said for Tuesday, when a drizzle at about 10:05 a.m. prompted people to pull their umbrellas out as the parade made its way down Main Street. But for the most part, attendees of By the People: Brattleboro Goes Fourth stayed dry as they celebrated the town’s 50th annual Independence Day before activities and fireworks at Living Memorial Park.

Organizers handed out small American flags for parade attendees to wave. They cheered as different groups made their way from Flat Street to Main Street, ending at the Common.

