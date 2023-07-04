BRATTLEBORO — Fifty years ago, the weather forecast showed rain ahead of the July 4 parade.
“A downpour and gray skies threatened to postpone the day’s activities until the July 8 rain date,” states an article in the Reformer back then.
Organizers decided to go with forward with the celebration anyways and the rain held off. The event was deemed a big success.
The same could be said for Tuesday, when a drizzle at about 10:05 a.m. prompted people to pull their umbrellas out as the parade made its way down Main Street. But for the most part, attendees of By the People: Brattleboro Goes Fourth stayed dry as they celebrated the town’s 50th annual Independence Day before activities and fireworks at Living Memorial Park.
Organizers handed out small American flags for parade attendees to wave. They cheered as different groups made their way from Flat Street to Main Street, ending at the Common.
Weather held off on the morning of Tuesday, July 4, 2023, to allow people to enjoy the annual Fourth of July parade on Main Street as part of Brattleboro Goes Fourth. Purchase local photos online.
Brattleboro Police Chief Norma Hardy, Brattleboro Assistant Chief Jeremy Evans, and Hinsdale, N.H., Police Chief Charles Rataj stand together before the start of the annual Fourth of July parade on Main Street as part of Brattleboro Goes Fourth on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Hillary Hauer, of Brattleboro, puts an American flag into the hair of her daughter, Danielle Hodgin, 9, before the start of the annual Fourth of July parade on Main Street as part of Brattleboro Goes Fourth on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Justin Howard, with the Brattleboro Elks Club, holds a giant American flag while his son, Maddux, 1, rides on his back during the annual Fourth of July parade on Main Street as part of Brattleboro Goes Fourth on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Brattleboro Police Chief Normal Hardy gives Andrew Schmidt, 2, of Chesterfield, N.H., an American flag during the annual Fourth of July parade on Main Street as part of Brattleboro Goes Fourth on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Alexandra, 3, of Guilford, holds an American flag while watching the fire trucks go by during the annual Fourth of July parade on Main Street as part of Brattleboro Goes Fourth on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Brattleboro Police Chief Norma Hardy, Brattleboro Assistant Chief Jeremy Evans, and Hinsdale, N.H., Police Chief Charles Rataj stand together before the start of the annual Fourth of July parade on Main Street as part of Brattleboro Goes Fourth on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Hillary Hauer, of Brattleboro, puts an American flag into the hair of her daughter, Danielle Hodgin, 9, before the start of the annual Fourth of July parade on Main Street as part of Brattleboro Goes Fourth on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Dick DeGrey, of Brattleboro, hands out flowers to people during the annual Fourth of July parade on Main Street as part of Brattleboro Goes Fourth on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Dick DeGrey, of Brattleboro, hands Michelle Goodwin, of Brattleboro, a flower during the annual Fourth of July parade on Main Street as part of Brattleboro Goes Fourth on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Justin Howard, with the Brattleboro Elks Club, holds a giant American flag while his son, Maddux, 1, rides on his back during the annual Fourth of July parade on Main Street as part of Brattleboro Goes Fourth on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Brattleboro Police Chief Normal Hardy gives Andrew Schmidt, 2, of Chesterfield, N.H., an American flag during the annual Fourth of July parade on Main Street as part of Brattleboro Goes Fourth on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
A child runs up to snag a piece of candy during the annual Fourth of July parade on Main Street as part of Brattleboro Goes Fourth on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Alexandra, 3, of Guilford, holds an American flag while watching the fire trucks go by during the annual Fourth of July parade on Main Street as part of Brattleboro Goes Fourth on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
