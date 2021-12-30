BRATTLEBORO — The town is moving forward with a settlement in a lawsuit over the defendants' role in the opioid epidemic.
Coming out of executive session at a special meeting Tuesday, the Brattleboro Select Board voted 4-0 to participate in a settlement with the nation's three largest pharmaceutical distributors and drug manufacturer Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc.
"If that's the motion," Town Attorney Bob Fisher said at the meeting, "we'll let the outside special counsel know so that we meet the Jan. 2 deadline."
Vermont sued drug distributors Cardinal Health Inc. and McKesson Corporation in Chittenden Superior Court in 2019, alleging that the firms “committed unfair and deceptive acts in violation of the Vermont Consumer Protection Act.” The lawsuit claimed the defendants’ systems “were wholly inadequate to fulfill their legal duty to monitor and control the sale of opioids.”
Under a nationwide settlement proposal, McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen Corp. are anticipated to pay as much as $26 billion to states and local governments, while Johnson & Johnson would pay $5 billion. Brattleboro had been among the municipalities joining the class-action suit in 2019.
In a memo to local government clients in Vermont from Sanford Heisler Sharp and The Cicala Law Firm, the law groups recommended approving settlements. As much as $65 million is anticipated to come to the state, with local governments getting 15 percent of the total Vermont share.
"Approximately $23 billion of that potential value will be available to state and local governments as compensation and for abatement of the harms caused by the opioid epidemic," the law groups said. "Additionally, the settlements will offer injunctive relief that will compel the settling defendants to change their business practices in meaningful ways."
The memo calls the settlements "the result of years of hard-fought litigation and negotiations."
"[A]nd, if adopted, they will provide significant and much needed resources to Vermont with which to battle this emergency epidemic," the law groups said. "Moreover, this funding will begin to be available almost immediately, versus what would undoubtedly be many more years of litigation before a Vermont trial against these defendants, whose future economic prospects, if settlements are not achieved, would be uncertain in the face of such huge, nationwide litigation exposure."
Under the settlements, the distributors are expected to pay a maximum of $21 billion over 18 years, and Janssen will pay a maximum of $5 billion within nine years.
Select Board Chairwoman Elizabeth McLoughlin told the Reformer the board was given legal advice pertaining to the benefits of settling.
"While we do not know the exact amount of funds from this settlement that the town of Brattleboro will receive, it is expected that a portion of the settlement monies will be distributed as early as next summer, which is sooner than otherwise would happen if the town proceeded to trial against these defendants," she said.
McLoughlin said actual settlement amounts have not yet been established for any jurisdiction so it would be premature for Brattleboro to identify any use of the funds.
The original class-action lawsuit Brattleboro joined was filed in federal court in Ohio and also included members of the Sackler family for their role in running Purdue Pharma and a long list of prescription drug manufacturers, wholesalers/distributors, pharmacy benefit managers and chain pharmacies. McLoughlin said the suit remains pending against the other named defendants.
After the settlement was announced in July, J&J said the settlement "will directly support state and local efforts to make meaningful progress in addressing the opioid crisis." The company denied any wrongdoing in its manufacturing and marketing of opioids, calling its actions "appropriate and responsible," according to a National Public Radio report.
J&J agreed to no longer manufacture opioid medications and voluntarily stopped sales of prescription opioids last year, NPR reported.
In a joint statement issued when the settlement was announced, the three distributors said they strongly disputed allegations in the lawsuits but acknowledged it would deliver "meaningful relief to communities across the United States."
When the law groups first approached the town about joining the suit, they said Vermont had been "hit hard" by the opioid crisis.
"As you know, like so many municipalities, the town of Brattleboro has not been immune to the scourge of opioids," the law groups said in in their initial correspondence. "Fire and emergency medical services are over-utilized because of an increased number of opioid-related overdoses. Police are overextended by opioid-related transgressions associated with heroin sales, prescription opioid theft, diversion, and prescription opioid sales on the black market. Health care and social services are likewise feeling the strain."
Vermont Attorney General T. J. Donovan was among attorneys general announcing the anticipated settlement in July. In a statement at the time, he called it "imperative" that some of the funds go to local communities.