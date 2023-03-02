BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating Matthew Graf, 24, who was last seen on Feb. 19 in Brattleboro.
Graf's mom, Dorrie DeGutis, told the Reformer her son had not indicated he was going away on a long trip or that he was in a crisis.
"It doesn't make sense to me," she said. If her son had needed to take off for a few weeks on his own, she believes he would have said something to her. "That's the scary part."
She said Matthew, who is on autism spectrum, had been working as a companion for a special needs person, who she described as her son's only real friend.
"Matthew was born in Chicago," she said. "We moved here for my job about 13 years ago."
Graf attended Brattleboro Union High School but graduated from Making Community Connections Charter School in Keene, N.H.
"He's very sweet and very musical, loves animals," said DeGutis, a psychiatrist.
Graf plays cello and guitar, she said, but did not take any musical instruments with him wherever he went.
"He would really like to be a rock star, like every 20-something kid," said DeGutis.
The last time she saw her son, he said he was running out for some coffee at Mocha Joe's and maybe a stop in the Brattleboro Food Co-op.
"He said he was going out and just never returned," she said.
Graf, who lives at home and had just stocked his fridge with food, took only his winter coat, said DeGutis.
He was driving a 2018 Subaru Impreza Hatchback, she said.
She has been in touch with family and friends around the country and no one has reported seeing him.
Anyone who might have information is urged to contact the police at 802-257-7946.