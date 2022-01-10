BRATTLEBORO — Plans are underway to add sidewalks to Vernon Street, a task complicated by a big construction project nearby.
Brattleboro received funding from the Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans) for design and construction of 1,200 feet of sidewalk on Vernon Street. Brattleboro Public Works Director Dan Tyler said the $420,000 grant required a $62,000 contribution for the town.
The hope is to build the new sidewalk when Vernon Street is being reconstructed as part of the New Hampshire Department of Transportation's project to replace the Route 119 bridge over the Connecticut River.
"Originally, there was sort of hope to add that to the bridge project," Jenn Conley of VHB, project manager, said Wednesday at an informational meeting. "But because it wasn't part of the original permit documents, there was a hiccup in that plan. But as a result, basically we're going about it a different way with this grant."
Conley said the DOT "is really doing a significant raising of Vernon Street to meet the alignment of that new bridge and in a lot of ways creating a new platform for where the new sidewalk can be located on that newly raised roadway."
"It would certainly be a shame for them to be done and then start construction immediately thereafter," Conley said.
The bridge sits toward the north but will "arc and intersect with Vernon Street at a much further south location" after construction, Conley said. Construction began in the summer.
Putting together design plans has been a challenge for VHB as the group tries to navigate around how the street will look in the future rather than address an existing condition. Conley cited the location of utility poles as an example of how the area will change during bridge construction.
Other design considerations include the close proximity to the railroad that will require a right-of-way for sidewalk construction, and the desire to minimally affect natural landscapes and create a safe crossing for pedestrians on Royal Road.
VTrans plans to make traffic signal improvements at the intersection of Vernon Street and Royal Road as part of the project.
"So it's a nice opportunity," Conley said. "It's going to improve safety for vehicles and pedestrians, particularly because of new facilities for crossing at that intersection."
Streetlights will be added as part of the bridge project.
"It won't be pedestrian scale lighting but it will still provide a level of safety and comfort for folks walking on it," Conley said.
Next steps include refining the sidewalks plans and finalizing the preliminary design before sending it to VTrans. The agency is anticipated to help the town acquire a right-of-way easement on railroad property.