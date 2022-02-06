BRATTLEBORO — Much-needed upgrades are coming to the interview room at the police station.
Capt. Mark Carignan called the current audio and video (AV) recording systems in the police station “substandard.”
“They are not intended to be used as AV recorders for police interviews,” he wrote in a memo to the Select Board in June, seeking improvements for the system. “As a cost saving measure at the time of construction, the same vendor that installed CCTV surveillance cameras outfitted police interview rooms with AV equipment. The poor recording quality, weak software for data management, and substandard vendor support have resulted in lower quality work product, frustration by detectives, and most concerning has been a burden to the successful prosecution of criminal cases.”
Carignan said a bank robbery confession did not get recorded due to equipment failure, and “a credible court challenge” was brought in a burglary case based on the equipment’s quality.
“These are just a few examples, and problems are ongoing,” he wrote. “We have hosted several vendors who have demonstrated their products related to interview room recording systems and the accompanying software. There are exceptional options available that would resolve the above problems, as well as adding additional capacity and quality.”
Carignan said he spoke with the State’s Attorney and the director of the Windham Child Advocacy Center, and they agree improvements to the system would be valuable for prosecuting serious child abuse and child sex offenses. Upgrades also would “greatly benefit the investigation of many other types of crime,” he wrote.
For funding, Carignan had proposed using unallocated grant funds from the Child Advocacy Center, which focuses on child abuse and sexual assault cases in Windham County. He noted BPD personnel served as board members at the center and handled investigative duties throughout the county.
When officers acted as investigators, the town received compensation from the center. The memo shows $45,000 coming in fiscal year 2021, $60,000 in FY20, $60,000 in FY19, $60,000 in FY18 and $37,500 in FY17. Carignan said the funds had not been allocated to any expense and sit in the unallocated grant fund.
On Tuesday, the Select Board approved Police Chief Norma Hardy’s recommendation to go with a $36,035 package put together by Hunt’s Photo and Video of Melrose, Mass., with a five-year warranty. The company is a major supplier to law enforcement agencies and other organizations.
In a recent memo, Hardy described the price being within the budget envisioned for the project. She said Hunt’s is the only vendor which had representatives come meet with staff and conduct an on-site assessment of the department’s needs. The company also has a relationship with the Child Advocacy Center, where it has performed multiple “successful installations,” according to the memo.
Hardy recommended the purchase, citing the “ease of use and pre-existing familiarity of software by BPD detectives and the Windham State’s Attorney’s Office.”
As of Thursday, Hardy did not have a timeline for when the upgrades would be made.
Axon of Scottsdale, Arizona, was the only other bidder for the project. The company’s proposal had a price tag of about $68,280.