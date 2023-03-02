BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating Matthew Graf, 24, who was last seen on Feb. 19 in Brattleboro.
Anyone who might have information is urged to contact the police at 802-257-7946.
