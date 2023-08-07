BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Police Department has identified the victim of a homicide, whose body was discovered in the woods between the Harris Hill Ski Jump and the Retreat Farm.
According to the BPD, the investigation into the death of Timothy P. Barbour, 59, of Brattleboro, which it has termed "suspicious," is ongoing.
The investigation began on Aug. 2 at 1 p.m. after the Brattleboro Fire Department responded to the scene for the report of a body down an embankment.
The Brattleboro Police Department has received assistance in the investigation from the Windham County State's Attorney's Office, the Vermont State Police Crime Scene Search Team, Vermont State Police K-9 units and New England K-9 Search and Rescue.
Anyone who might have information is urged to contact the BPD at 802-257-7950 or by calling the tip line at 802-251-8188. No other information is being released at this time.
According to a family member who asked not to be identified at this time, Barbour was "a good man ... a son, brother, uncle and great friend to many."
The family member said the family is devastated by Barbour's death.
Barbour was an avid fisherman and sportsman who coached ball, said the family member.
In January 2022, Barbour pleaded guilty to attempting to rob a pair of volunteers at the ticket booth of the ski hill at Living Memorial Park on Feb. 11, 2021. He was sentenced to serve six months in jail.
“I shocked myself that I was so out of my head that I did what I did," Barbour told the court during his sentencing.
Barbour threatened the two employees with a large metal pipe and demanded money. Instead, Barbour was punched by one of the volunteers and a struggle ensued.
Mimi Brill, supervising attorney in the Windham County Public Defender's Office, told the court her client was struggling with substance abuse.
“His addiction to drugs drove him to this,” she said.
Barbour said at the time of the incident, he was using alcohol and cocaine.
“I was a mess,” Barbour told Windham Superior Court Judge Michael Kainen. “This is not an example of the type of person I am. I am embarrassed.”
Kainen accepted the plea agreement for one count of assault and robbery with a deadly weapon, with a sentence of five to seven years all suspended except for six months. Barbour was also placed on probation for eight years.
Lizzy Brodie, a niece of Barbour, wrote on the Reformer Facebook Page Monday that no matter what personal struggles he had, he was still an "amazing" person. She added that he was a staple to the family, and that they are praying for justice.