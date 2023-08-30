BRATTLEBORO — Officers with the Brattleboro Police Department are investigating an assault that occurred at Great River Terrace on Putney Road on Tuesday.
When police arrived at the scene at just past 10:30 a.m., they found evidence of an assault, but no victim. Witnesses told the Reformer police were taking samples of blood from a sidewalk during the investigation.
While on scene, police also discovered evidence of drug activity and applied for a search warrant, following which several items were seized.
Three individuals identified as being from Hartford, Conn., were temporarily detained, and a fourth, Samantha Soskin, 41, of Brattleboro, was taken into custody on an arrest warrant.
The victim was later found and determined to be safe, according to information from the Brattleboro Police Department.
This investigation is still active at this time and no other arrests or charges have been made.
Anyone who might have information can call the BPD tipline at 802-251-8188.
Last August, Michael Ledbetter, 31, a Hartford, Conn., man, was shot and killed by a Great River Terrace resident, Nicholas Baker, now 35, who has been charged in state court with second-degree murder. Baker, who is being held without bail in state prison, was also facing federal charges for selling fentanyl and being a felon in possession of a firearm, though those charges were later dismissed.
Great River Terrace is a supportive housing community that is owned by Windham Windsor Housing Trust with services provided on site by Groundworks Collaborative and Health Care and Rehabilitation Services.