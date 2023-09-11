BRATTLEBORO — An individual was struck by a train and killed Monday.
Amtrak was traveling from Brattleboro at about 2:30 p.m. Monday when a person trespassing on the railroad tracks "came into contact with the train shortly after departure in Vernon," said Jen Flanagan, Amtrak spokesperson. No injuries were reported among the 119 passengers or crew onboard.
Flanagan said Amtrak is working with the Brattleboro Police Department to investigate the incident. The train was delayed for about two hours.
At about 4 p.m. Monday, Brattleboro Assistant Police Chief Jeremy Evans confirmed police were "working a scene where an individual appears to have been struck by a train and is deceased."
"It is on a section of track that is not close to a roadway," he said.
The scene was by the setbacks on the Connecticut River near Cersosimo Lumber Company.
Flanagan said that according to the Federal Railroad Administration, "trespassing along railroad rights-of-way is the leading cause of rail-related deaths in America, and railroad crossing incidents are the second leading cause of rail-related deaths in America."
"These incidents can affect everyone involved — those who are injured or die and their families, our train crews, and our passengers," she said. "They also serve as critical reminders about the importance of obeying the law and of exercising extreme caution around railroad tracks and crossings."