BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Police are investigating a suspicious death today at 81 Royal Road.
One person was killed in the incident and a suspect is in custody. Groundworks Collaborative manages the building, which is a transitional housing facility known as Morningside House.
Barbara Vitalis, a neighbor at the nearby Morningside Commons condominium complex, said the incident is "very much out of the blue" and "so flipping bizarre."
"We've lived here for five years, and it's very quiet," Vitalis said. "Just very respectful. People walk by, and they're always like, 'Hi.'"
Peter Elwell, interim deputy executive director of Groundworks Collaborative, declined to comment at this time other than to say they are focused on supporting residents and staff of Groundworks.
Responding to reports about the incident, as well as a shooting death on Birge Street last week, Vermont Sen. Nader Hashim, D-Vt, called the frequency in which homicides are occurring in Brattleboro "frightening."
"I think there needs to be some conversations and actions about what we can do to address the rising homicide rate in Brattleboro," he said.