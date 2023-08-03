BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Police Department is investigating what it described as a suspicious death after a body was reported down an embankment off of Cedar Street.
According to information gathered at the scene, the investigation appears to be staging at the base of the Harris Hill Ski Jump.
The Vermont State Police crime scene search team is scheduled to arrive this morning to assist in the investigation, according to the VSP.
The report arrived at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, to which the Brattleboro Fire Department responded, finding a deceased person.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Brattleboro Police Department at 802-257-7950 or by calling the tip line at 802-251-8188.
According to a news release issued at just past midnight on Thursday, no other information is being released at this time.