BRATTLEBORO — Police arrested a man after he allegedly made a clerk believe he had a weapon before taking off with money and other items from a convenience store.
At about 2:10 a.m. Saturday, the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a convenience store on Canal Street for a report of a robbery. The name of the store was withheld in the police department's news release as is custom for the department.
Police said investigation revealed that Jose A. Ramirez, 47, of Brattleboro, "inferred to the clerk that he had a weapon and walked around the counter, taking money from the register drawer. He then prevented the clerk from calling 911 for help, before leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash, lottery tickets, and cigarettes."
Police later determined the only weapon in Ramirez's possession was a stick. The store clerk did not sustain any injuries during the incident, according to the news release.
Ramirez was identified by police through surveillance video and located at a nearby hotel. He was taken into custody without incident and lodged at the Brattleboro Police Department in lieu of a $10,000 bail, according to the news release.
Ramirez is scheduled to appear in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division on Monday. He was cited for assault and robbery.
