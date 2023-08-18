BRATTLEBORO — A 25-year-old Brattleboro man has been arrested and charged with the second-degree murder of Timothy P. Barbour.
Matthew Dulmaine will be arraigned later today in Windham Superior Court.
The arrest was announced Friday morning, about two weeks after Barbour's body was found in the woods near the Harris Hill ski jump on Cedar Street on Aug. 2.
“I could not be prouder of our Criminal Investigation Division,” stated Brattleboro Police Chief Norma Hardy in a press release. “Their dedication to this case is evident in the quality of their investigation, and their perseverance in the investigation has provided a swift result for the family and the community. We are also grateful for the collaborative nature of all of our law enforcement partners in Vermont, without which this investigation would have been much more difficult.”
Dulmaine is a 2017 graduate of Brattleboro Union High School, where he played baseball and was a member of the swim team. He also was a member of the swim team at Bentley University in Waltham, Mass.