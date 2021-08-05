BRATTLEBORO -- Police are looking for a missing woman last seen in Brattleboro on July 20.
Brattleboro Police Department said officers are seeking help in locating Toni M. Baker, 41, who is about 5-foot, 6-inches tall and 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a light grey hooded sweatshirt with Mickey Mouse designs on the hood, grey sweatpants, black sandals and white socks, carrying a black handbag.
Baker was last seen on foot in Brattleboro on the morning of July 20. Police said she is not familiar with the area and may be experiencing a mental health crisis.
It is possible Baker may be using the alias of Tonya Polock.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is encouraged to contact Det. Sgt. Greg Eaton at 802-257-7950.