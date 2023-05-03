BRATTLEBORO — Police reported an accidental overdose death.
At about 7:30 a.m. April 6, the Brattleboro Police Department responded to an apartment on Elliot Street to investigate a death. Police announced Wednesday that the investigation revealed a 40-year-old man died as a result of an accidental overdose of fentanyl.
Windham County currently has the highest rate of opioid deaths in Vermont over the last decade, according to the Vermont Department of Health's monthly report from April 24. The county averages about 62 opioid deaths per 100,000 residents, which the department says is significantly higher than the rate of opioid deaths in Vermont overall — 38.0 per 100,000 residents.