BRATTLEBORO — The owner of Evan James Ltd. Diamond Jewelers and Goldsmiths has been the victim of property crime three times in the last nine months, and he's far from being alone among downtown merchants.
James said his store was burglarized for the first time ever in its 35-year history in May, then again in June. At about 1 a.m. on Feb. 24, a window was smashed again.
"They just threw the rock in the window, then they left," James said, describing surveillance footage. "It's just one more thing we have to deal with if we want to stay downtown, the general lawlessness and vandalism and attempted break-ins."
James commended the Brattleboro Police Department and Police Chief Norma Hardy for "doing a great job."
"The detective and officers were right on it," James said. "They're doing a good job with the resources they have."
James is a proponent of more robust funding for the police, hiring more officers, adding a police substation to the Transportation Center and placing security cameras throughout town. He suggested, as others have, that the town could sell the parking garage to a private company to run. He also mentioned an idea to have downtown business owners chip in to hire private security for early morning hours.
His experiences with crime have hurt "not just financially but psychologically," he said.
"It's arresting the people who are responsible then having the judges and courts make sentences long enough so they're not just getting a slap on the wrist," he said. "This revolving door needs to stop."
Brattleboro officers made a couple of arrests in the first part of the new year that "seemed to have really quelled some of the burglary issues that were happening," Assistant Police Chief Jeremy Evans said.
"It didn't stop them completely, but I think we picked up a couple of key players in that," he said. "We didn't just arrest them. They got held in jail. That's the difference, obviously, because a lot of times we pick people up, and they get released immediately, and they just continue."
At an informational meeting ahead of annual Representative Town Meeting, Town Manager John Potter said the Police Department currently has 16 officers on staff.
"We have nine in the pipeline to go to the academy in August," he said. "So by next year, we should be very close to full staffing at 25."
Evans noted the department's hiring process is "really expensive because we go to great lengths to make sure we're getting someone who is well-qualified or capable of being well-qualified ... someone who can really connect with the core values that we want to see in our officers when they're working in Brattleboro."
"We get people who are committed to the community, the Brattleboro community, and how Brattleboro wants their Police Department to function," he said.
Evans noted the number of incidents involving property crime issues downtown has "definitely diminished." Officers also are looking to identify community members with substance use issues to get them help or into treatment, which he said can "quell the same issue."
The Police Department recently announced a partnership with Health Care & Rehabilitation Services. Social worker Knowles Wentworth is now on staff and riding along with officers for 20 hours a week.
"We're really excited to have him," Evans said. "He's well-known in town. He brings a tremendous amount of experience here, and we think he's a great addition not just to the Police Department to the greater Brattleboro."
Chief Hardy previously told the Reformer the partnership "will make things easier here at the Police Department, because, right now, we’re doing it all."
Evans said generally, the department has officers on "consistent foot patrols in the downtown area." He expects that to ramp up as the weather warms.
"We spend a lot of time trying to reevaluate what resources we have and how best to deploy them, especially through that large section of break-ins we were having at the end of last year, and it seems to have gone well," he said.
Additionally, the camera system in the Brattleboro Transportation Center is set to be replaced in response to calls from the community. Last week, the Select Board awarded a contract of about $75,000 to Security 101 of Marlborough, Mass., for the project.
In a memo, Potter said the system had been installed when the parking garage was constructed nearly 20 years ago.
"From a technical standpoint, the camera system in place today is outdated," he wrote. "The system has been of great value to the Brattleboro Police Department over the years, but is of little to no value at the present time. Numerous cameras are broken, and the picture quality is poor. There are adequate funds in the cash balance of the Parking Fund to cover the cost of replacement."
Assistant Town Manager Patrick Moreland said the cameras are set to be installed sometime in May.
With concerns about safety and crime downtown, Potter has started gathering with a small group of merchants and business owners, as well as representatives of the Downtown Brattleboro Alliance and Brattleboro Area Chamber of Commerce.
“I’ve also heard from a number of interested community members who would like to be a part of that,” he said in an interview earlier this month. “So we’re hoping to stand up probably a couple of groups around that effort to get a toolbox put together to help support businesses who are concerned with some of these issues and then also to work through those with our Police Department and with our town to figure out ways forward.”
Kate Trzaskos, executive director of Downtown Brattleboro Alliance, said she's "very happy with the communication and collaboration from the town."
"I'm feeling really positive," she said, describing how a team of stakeholders meets bimonthly to "understand what we feel the issues are and what our goals are and how to best involve members of the different sort of sectors and communities."
Trzaskos and Greg Lesch, executive director of the chamber, represent the business community. Groundworks Collaborative and Youth Services also are involved. Groundworks is a nonprofit social service agency that aids people who are unhoused or at risk of becoming so.
Trzaskos anticipates information about the next phase of work will be released by Potter in the future.
"I think our intention is we want to be a group that's actionable," she said. "And many of us in the group are new in our roles, so I know there has been work done in the past. We have talked about that."
The group has discussed earlier or ongoing efforts, Trzaskos said, citing the Community Safety Review Report commissioned by the town in 2020. The group is looking at ways to address issues and develop solutions.
"I think it really just speaks to how much we all are committed to Brattleboro being a safe and welcoming place for everyone," Trzaskos said of the effort. "I think that there's a lot of passion around this issue, because we all feel really strongly about Brattleboro being our downtown ."
On Thursday, a week after the interview, Trzaskos wrote of positive projects happening in the community and acknowledged the murder of a social worker at a shelter Monday.
"This community has shown up time and time again for each other, especially during hard times," she wrote. "Our town recently experienced a tragic loss. As we rally around each other to heal, we know that our only way forward is together. We have something special in Brattleboro. Keep shining a light on it, and we promise to do the same."