BRATTLEBORO — Drugs, cash and a gun were seized by police after a search warrant conducted on Elliot Street on Thursday morning.
The Brattleboro Police Department shared a photo of the items on Facebook.
"Special thanks to Weathersfield Police Department K9 AJ for the assist!" police wrote on the post.
Earlier in the morning, Brattleboro Police announced an investigation was underway and officers were "conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity at locations on Linden Street and Elliot Street."
"There is no ongoing public safety concern at either location, however we ask that you please avoid these locations at this time," the announcement states.
State's Attorney Tracy Shriver said her office is involved but she could not provide any information. Assistant Police Chief Jeremy Evans indicated he would be able to share information later.
This story will be updated.