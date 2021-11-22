BRATTLEBORO -- Local police reported a case of fentynal-laced marijuana over the weekend.
On Saturday, Nov. 20, Brattleboro police responded to a report of an overdose. CPR was used and several doses of Naloxone (Narcan) were required to revive the patient. The patient has survived, and no further information will be released regarding their medical status.
The patient asserted that they had not used any opiates, and had only smoked marijuana. Police organizations in New England have been cautioned about the presence of fentanyl-laced marijuana in some states. Officers conducted a field test on the patient’s remaining marijuana and it tested positively for fentanyl.
The private smoking of marijuana is legal in Vermont for those aged 21 and older. Users are cautioned to ensure they know the source and history of any marijuana they may consume.
The investigation into this matter is ongoing. Anyone arrested or cited by the Brattleboro police department is presumed innocent until convicted of a crime in court.