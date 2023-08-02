BRATTLEBORO — As future planning for the Living Memorial Park Pool is set to begin, community members shared ideas and feedback with town staff.
Carol Lolatte, director of the Brattleboro Department of Recreation and Parks, said the pool was built in 1957 and renovated in the late 1980s.
"It has been patched numerous times," she said. "We're losing several thousand gallons of water a day."
Lolatte said the goal of a community input session Monday was to start the initial phases of a feasibility study on potential renovations.
"I thought it went really well," Brattleboro Planning Director Sue Fillion said. "There were a lot of different user groups at the pool throughout the day so I think we were able to speak to a lot of those different user groups."
Children in swim lessons and summer camp, youth swim team members and parents, and other pool users provided feedback.
Fillion estimates children from the age of 5 to 12 and teens weighed in. Altogether, she counted between 80 to 100 people who offered input.
"We were talking about the pool facility, the pool, the playground and the kiddie pool, and the changing rooms," she said. "There is universal agreement that the changing rooms need to be updated."
Fillion said people want the changing rooms to be more welcoming and to be in better condition.
"They're just really dated and not feeling clean," she said.
Changing rooms currently only have signs for males and females.
Fillion noticed a lot of interest in slides and a lazy river. A slide at the pool adjacent to the diving boards goes into deeper waters so children would like one that goes into a shallower section.
"People really like the pool and find it a good space to spend the day and take their family, and they're really interested in that it remains affordable," Fillion said. "We heard from a lot of people with an interest in a year-round pool ... but also making sure that it's affordable to the users."
Those who couldn't make it to the meeting sent their thoughts to Lolatte. Emails can be sent to recreation@brattleboro.org to offer input.
A consultant will be conducting more public outreach as part of a future feasibility study, Fillion said.