BRATTLEBORO — Volunteers are being sought to dig into the legal governance document guiding the town to see if any updates are needed.
“Every 15 years [at least], the town of Brattleboro, per our charter, needs to convene a charter review commission to comply with our charter requirement that the charter is looked at, suggestions are made and potentially changes are made,” Select Board Chairman Ian Goodnow said at the board meeting Tuesday. “It’s quite an honor to be on the Select Board that so happens to be on that 15-year arc where that commission needs to be convened.”
Goodnow said the commission needs to be convened by the end of the year. The group will look at issues on town governance, can propose amendments and may redraft the charter “in whole or in part,” Town Attorney Bob Fisher explained.
Fisher said changes are voted on at a special Representative Town Meeting with a public hearing 60 days beforehand, although a referendum could allow for a town-wide vote. The Vermont Legislature must approve amendments.
On Thursday, the town announced it will establish a seven-member commission before the end of December. Voters are encouraged to submit a letter of interest, either in hard copy to 230 Main Street, Suite 208, Brattleboro, VT 05301 or by email to jsticklor@brattleboro.org.
The letter should describe why the applicant wants to be appointed and what they hope to achieve, and include qualifications. It needs to be submitted no later than Nov. 11.
The charter can be found at brattleboro.org on the left side of the home page. Hard copies are available at the Town Manager’s Office. Questions can be directed to the Town Manager’s Office at 802-251-8151.
Interim Town Manager Patrick Moreland hopes to discuss the matter at the first board meeting in December. That way, in case an issue arises, the board will still have time later in the month to appoint the commission.
At the meeting Tuesday, board members discussed the size of the commission. Board member Jessica Gelter called seven members “a manageable number.” Having served on the seven-member Development Review Board, Goodnow recommended going no higher.
Board members noted that the meetings will be open to the public and decided to hire Brattleboro Community Television to film the sessions.
Fisher said the duration of the process will depend on how philosophical the commission gets in its exploration of town governance. Moreland estimated it could take a year or two.
The last update to the charter came in 2016. Town officials are constantly referring to the document, Moreland said.
“It’s the playbook,” he said. “It’s the rulebook really.”