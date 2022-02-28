BRATTLEBORO — Voting booths and poll workers are ready for another election in the era of COVID-19.
"We're definitely still functioning like we're in a pandemic," Town Clerk Hilary Francis said, "because we're still in a pandemic."
Asked how absentee ballot voting is tracking ahead of Tuesday's election, she said, "It's not a black and white question."
"Because compared to 2020 and 2021, you know, it's lower, but we were mid-pandemic," she said. "Whereas now, we're sort of coming out of it a little bit."
Brattleboro received 810 requests for absentee ballots at the time of the interview at about 1 p.m. Monday.
"Looking back to any non-presidential primary Town Meeting Day other than 2021, that is higher," Francis said.
The number of absentee ballots requested totaled 507 in 2019, 315 in 2018, and 452 in 2017.
During the interview, Francis said at least 460 absentee ballots had already come back. But her team hadn't yet gotten Monday's mail, still had a stack of ballots from the weekend to process and figured more would be coming in later.
Contested races include the moderator position, a three-year term for the Windham Southeast School District Board, and three two-year terms for Town Meeting member in District 3.
Masks approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will need to be worn when voting at the American Legion. That means doubling up on surgical masks, wearing a surgical mask and a clothe mask, or putting on an N95 or a K95 mask.
Francis said some surgical masks will be available if needed and poll workers will be squirting hand sanitizer on to voters' hands as they enter the building. People inside will be asked to stay distanced and follow a one-way flow of traffic.
Town Manager Yoshi Manale, who started in January, said he plans to vote for his first time in Brattleboro and check out how local elections are run.