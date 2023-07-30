BRATTLEBORO — Generational improvements coming to Living Memorial Park will involve several steps and many pieces.
"My number one goal in this process is to ensure there's the least disruption to all programs and park users," Carol Lolatte, director of the Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department, said at the Select Board meeting Tuesday.
Representative Town Meeting members in March voted 98-19 in favor of a $4.1 million bond for Living Memorial Park projects including roof improvements and upgrades to the refrigeration system at the ice skating rink, replacement of a maintenance building at Living Memorial Park, improvements to the Kiwanis shelter parking and lighting at the upper softball fields.
With the start of the new fiscal year on July 1, Lolatte said she wants to update the board on the projects and continually do so. The plan calls for the finance director to apply for a bond in November.
"But in the meantime, there's a lot of legwork and planning that needs to happen leading up to that and not waiting until November to make all that happen. "[W]e're starting to build that path and move forward."
Requests for proposals are being issued for architects to design the rink project including the roof, fire alarm system, lighting and dehumidification. Engineers also will need to be hired.
A little more than $120,000 from unassigned fund balance or surplus is being used to get started on the project.
"The whole goal here is to start lining this stuff up," Lolatte said.
Some of the projects will require state Act 250 permitting.
"This is a really important project for the community," Select Board Chairman Ian Goodnow said.