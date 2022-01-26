BRATTLEBORO — A $20 million municipal budget received the Select Board’s blessing after months of review and is now in the hands of Town Meeting members.
At a special Select Board meeting Tuesday, the Select Board unanimously approved a proposed fiscal year 2023 budget to present at annual Representative Town Meeting on March 19.
“The budget before you has a value of $20,063,642, a mere 1.9 percent larger than the previous year’s budget, and it has brought us with a 2.1 percent increase in taxes,” Assistant Town Manager Patrick Moreland said just before the spending plan received the board’s blessing. “So we’re keeping it historically low, lower than each of the last five years.”
Moreland described the budget being a product of many months of staff work and several months of consideration at public board meetings. He said each of the changes requested by the board was incorporated, including those to police ordinance and sales tax revenue.
Last week, the board increased a transfer from capital by $88,000 to stay on schedule for sidewalk replacement after bids came in very high for a project on South Main Street. The board also approved proposing allocations as recommended by the Human Services Review Committee after it considered funding requests from organizations.
“I think this is a good budget,” said board member Tim Wessel. “Not to pat ourselves on the back but I think we did a good job balancing this year.”
Wessel said he had hoped the tax increase could be a little lower.
“We’re going into a recovery for most families and people out there, and people who pay taxes are now feeling the sting of incredibly high inflation that’s going to be with us for a while it looks like,” he said.
When it comes to adding two new positions, Wessel said he still feels “a little bit on the fence.” He called the evidence technician position proposed in the budget “a total slam dunk for me” and “sorely needed given the very horrible things that need to be dealt with by the Brattleboro Police Department.”
Staff also made “a very good case” for the human resources assistant position, Wessel said. However, he added, it is “very difficult and pretty unprecedented we remove positions.”
When positions are added, Wessel said, it becomes an annual expense. Still and all, he said he believes the budget is taking care of the town’s employees.
Board Vice Chairman Ian Goodnow said he’s proud of the budget and feels “there was sufficient discussion, and reasoning for both of those positions are important.”
“The vast majority of this budget is really, really lean,” board member Daniel Quipp said, pointing out that many of the staffing increases involve salaries and benefit packages negotiated in collective bargaining agreements earlier in the year. “I think the people of Brattleboro get a good deal out of the budget and the level of service will be a good level of service. And in some cases, we’ll be able to increase some levels of service from the budget. And I look forward to Town Meeting discussing it and hopefully adopting it.”
Moreland told the Reformer that the tax rate is set around July 1 “long after” the grand list is set in April. He provided an estimate for tax increases based on last year’s grand list value and assuming there are no additions or subtractions at the annual meeting: for every $100,000 of property value, the annual increases would be $28.08 over last year or $7.02 per quarter.
On Tuesday, the board also unanimously approved a warning for the annual meeting to be held remotely. Having the meeting via Zoom is “good for the health of our community,” Quipp said.
“And we will all suffer through it as we have twice before,” he said.
He told town staff, “you have done a lot behind the scenes to make it work.”
In 2020, town officials explored the potential for hosting the annual meeting outdoors or in a bigger space like other towns in Vermont are doing in light of COVID-19. They landed on Zoom because the meeting has a high number of participants including dozens of Town Meeting members, the Select Board and town staff.
It’s not optimal but it can be successful, Board Chairwoman Elizabeth McLoughlin said.
New this year is an article requested by the RTM Steering Committee to ask for $2,500 to provide lunch to Town Meeting members at next year’s meeting, a proposal to apply $300,000 from the surplus to pay for paving projects, and a plan for the town to sell Brattleboro Union Station to the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center. Also new are sustainability-related articles seeking to expand the purpose of the Agricultural Land Protection Fund and rename it the Brattleboro Agricultural and Food Systems Revolving Loan and Grant Fund, and authorizing the Select Board to enter into tax stabilization with alternative energy generating plants.
Annual articles propose raising $37,551 for the community marketing initiative performed by the Brattleboro Area Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Brattleboro Alliance (DBA); $80,000 through special assessments in the downtown improvement district for the DBA’s work plan and budget; $275,575 for human services; about $131,699 through special assessments in a Mountain Home Park district to pay debt service on capital improvements to water and sewer lines serving the Mountain Home and Deepwood Mobile Home parks; and $36,552 for Southeastern Vermont Economic Development Strategies through program income, which comes via a revolving loan fund dispersing proceeds that originated as Community Development Block Grants.
Also to be considered at the meeting are appointments of the town clerk, town treasurer and town attorney; elections of members to the Capital Grant Review Board, Town Finance Committee, Human Services Review Committee, Brooks Memorial Library Board of Trustees, and the RTM Steering Committee; and compensation for Select Board members.